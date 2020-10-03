The best of Lisa Tindal

My hometown: Statesboro, Georgia
My nickname: L.T.
My favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves
My guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate with almonds
My pet peeve: Drivers who know they're going to be turning, but don't stay in the turning lane anyway.
I can't leave home without: My phone
My favorite movie: "A Beautiful Mind"
The last book I read: "These Nameless Things" by Shawn Smucker"
One person I'd like to meet: The Samaritan woman (John 4:4-26).
My favorite food: Mexican food
I'm most comfortable: In my mom's old chair in my den.
Most precious childhood memory: Being at my grandma's house in her front yard, which we turned into a baseball field every Sunday.
My proudest moment: The births of my children.
The best place on Earth: Our den on Christmas Eve.
I'd like to be remembered for: Being victorious.
What my kids would say about me: That I'm generous.
One word that sums me up: Brave