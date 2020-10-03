You are the owner of this article.
The best of Lisa Tindal

My hometown: Statesboro, Georgia

My nickname: L.T. 

My favorite sports team: Atlanta Braves

My guilty pleasure: Dark chocolate with almonds

My pet peeve: Drivers who know they're going to be turning, but don't stay in the turning lane anyway. 

I can't leave home without: My phone

My favorite movie: "A Beautiful Mind"

The last book I read: "These Nameless Things" by Shawn Smucker" 

One person I'd like to meet: The Samaritan woman (John 4:4-26).

My favorite food: Mexican food

I'm most comfortable: In my mom's old chair in my den.

Most precious childhood memory: Being at my grandma's house in her front yard, which we turned into a baseball field every Sunday.

My proudest moment: The births of my children.

The best place on Earth: Our den on Christmas Eve.

I'd like to be remembered for: Being victorious.

What my kids would say about me: That I'm generous.

One word that sums me up: Brave

