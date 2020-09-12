You are the owner of this article.
The best of Lionel Smith

LionelSmith70.JPG
Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1942

Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”

Favorite sports team: Any local amateur.

Recent book I read: "A Higher Call: An Incredible True Story of Combat and Chivalry in the War-Torn Skies of World War II" by Adam Makos

My proudest moments: Birth of my children and granddaughters.

My favorite meal: Beef tenderloin

I can’t leave home without: Franklin Planner and cellphone

Pet peeve: Inconsiderate driving

Guilty pleasures: Fruit mixed with yogurt

My most precious memory from childhood: First day of elementary school.

I’m most comfortable: Being unpretentious.

The best place on earth: Aiken

My children would say: I love adventure.

One word to sum me up: Predictable

