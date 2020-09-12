The best of Lionel Smith

• Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1942
• Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
• Favorite sports team: Any local amateur.
• Recent book I read: "A Higher Call: An Incredible True Story of Combat and Chivalry in the War-Torn Skies of World War II" by Adam Makos
• My proudest moments: Birth of my children and granddaughters.
• My favorite meal: Beef tenderloin
• I can’t leave home without: Franklin Planner and cellphone
• Pet peeve: Inconsiderate driving
• Guilty pleasures: Fruit mixed with yogurt
• My most precious memory from childhood: First day of elementary school.
• I’m most comfortable: Being unpretentious.
• The best place on earth: Aiken
• My children would say: I love adventure.
• One word to sum me up: Predictable