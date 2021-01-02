The best of Kelley Cornish

• Date and place of birth: Nov. 20, 1968, Augusta, Georgia
• Favorite movie: “Malcolm X,” with Denzel Washington
• Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles (love the fans more!)
• Recent book I read: “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration,” by Isabel Wilkerson. "It's the story of the migration of Southern Blacks to the urban areas of the North and West in hopes of finding a better life for themselves and their families. The Great Migration began in 1915 and continued steadily until the 1970s when all the vestiges of discrimination and racism in the South finally began to vanish. During those many decades, six million Black Southerners made their way from the Deep South to the North and West to escape Jim Crow laws and to forever leave behind the racism that was oppressive and all-encompassing. Some historians believe that the number of migrants was far greater than six million because there was no formal recordkeeping and many of the departures were secretive and in the dark of night," according to bookrags.com.
• My proudest moments: When I see how God has used me to help another person solve a problem, find hope and get to a better place in their lives.
• My favorite meal: My own spaghetti or cubed steak.
• I can’t leave home without: My mask, phone, hand-sanitizer, makeup compact and an amazing seasonal shade of lipstick.
• Pet peeve: It's a toss up between blame-shifting (excuses) and whiny people.
• Guilty pleasures: Dessert with an infusion of chocolate; Tyler Perry's Madea movies.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Spending time with my Grandmother on Saturdays visiting others, organizing church functions and helping her grow her beauty product business.
• I’m most comfortable: On my chaise lounge in the mornings before daybreak watching the sun rise while listening and studying God's word and praying for the day.
• The best place on earth: I have two – watching the sunrise over a mountain and listening to the tide roll in throughout the night on a beach.
• My children would say: Are you still working, Mom?
• One word to sum me up: Grateful.