The best of Julie Hardaway

JulieHardaway76.jpg
Julie Hardaway visits the site of a small roadside park in the Dean Swamp area, near Salley, where a deadly clash occurred in 1782 between Patriot and Tory forces.  (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Augusta, Georgia.

Favorite movie: “Gone With the Wind."

A recent book I read: “God Does His Best Work With Empty,” by Nancy Guthrie.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: My grandfather, who was murdered in 1954.

My nickname is: Only my best friend calls me this: Nogie.

I would like to be remembered for: My love for Jesus Christ.

Pet peeves: People who throw trash anywhere except in a trash receptacle and people who don’t return grocery carts to where they should go!

Something I always have with me: The Holy Spirit.

My most precious memory from childhood: Leaving school early to go fishing with my Daddy.

I’m most comfortable: Doing family research.

My proudest moment: Thanking veterans for serving us.

The best place on Earth: Edisto.

My children would say: “No, Mom, don’t stop!” when I’m driving by a graveyard.

One word to sum me up: Patriotic.


