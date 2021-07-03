The best of Julie Hardaway

• Date and place of birth: Augusta, Georgia.
• Favorite movie: “Gone With the Wind."
• A recent book I read: “God Does His Best Work With Empty,” by Nancy Guthrie.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: My grandfather, who was murdered in 1954.
• My nickname is: Only my best friend calls me this: Nogie.
• I would like to be remembered for: My love for Jesus Christ.
• Pet peeves: People who throw trash anywhere except in a trash receptacle and people who don’t return grocery carts to where they should go!
• Something I always have with me: The Holy Spirit.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Leaving school early to go fishing with my Daddy.
• I’m most comfortable: Doing family research.
• My proudest moment: Thanking veterans for serving us.
• The best place on Earth: Edisto.
• My children would say: “No, Mom, don’t stop!” when I’m driving by a graveyard.
• One word to sum me up: Patriotic.