The best of John Oakland

• Date and place of birth: July 1941. Rake, Iowa.
• Favorite movie: "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."
• Favorite sports team: Houston Astros.
• A recent book I read: "Battlegrounds" by Lt. General H.R. McMaster.
• My proudest moment: Helping with the birth of my youngest daughter.
• I would like to be remembered as: A girl daddy.
• Were you named after anyone: My grandfather.
• Guilty pleasure: Klondike bars.
• The best place on Earth: Home and African game reserves.
• My favorite meal: Anything Mrs O. prepares.
• I can't leave home without: My money clip (a gift from my wife).