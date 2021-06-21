You are the owner of this article.
The best of John Oakland

John Oakland SB 003
John Oakland, pictured here in his office, fills his walls and shelves with items he's accumulated throughout his travels.

Date and place of birth: July 1941. Rake, Iowa.

Favorite movie: "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

Favorite sports team: Houston Astros.

A recent book I read: "Battlegrounds" by Lt. General H.R. McMaster.

My proudest moment: Helping with the birth of my youngest daughter.

I would like to be remembered as: A girl daddy.

Were you named after anyone: My grandfather.

Guilty pleasure: Klondike bars.

The best place on Earth: Home and African game reserves.

My favorite meal: Anything Mrs O. prepares.

I can't leave home without: My money clip (a gift from my wife).


