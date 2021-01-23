You are the owner of this article.
The best of John Fogarty

John Fogarty, now a software engineer, became interested in robotics when he joined his middle school robotics team. Today, Fogarty continues to be involved with M'Aiken Magic, mentoring kids as they learn programming, building and more.

  • Date and place of birth: June 1994. Aiken, S.C.
  • Favorite movie: "August Rush."
  • Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks.
  • If I could meet anyone, it would be: Elon Musk.
  • My proudest moment: Helping my high school robotics team win their first FRC Championship as a coach.
  • I would like to be remembered for: Building on and improving the legacy of the M'Aiken Magic Robotics Team and helping inspire as many kids as possible to study STEAM.
  • Were you named after anyone: My mother's dad.
  • My favorite meal: Fernando's Pizza.
  • I can't leave home without: My favorite car, my Toyota Supra.
  • Something I always have with me: A charm from my family's trips to Ireland.
  • My most precious memory from childhood: Traveling with my family to different places. Visiting family in Ireland and seeing the Cliffs of Moher.
  • I'm most comfortable: When I'm playing an instrument.
  • The best place on Earth: On a boat as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean.
  • One word to sum me up: Enthusiastic.

