The best of John Fogarty

- Date and place of birth: June 1994. Aiken, S.C.
- Favorite movie: "August Rush."
- Favorite sports team: South Carolina Gamecocks.
- If I could meet anyone, it would be: Elon Musk.
- My proudest moment: Helping my high school robotics team win their first FRC Championship as a coach.
- I would like to be remembered for: Building on and improving the legacy of the M'Aiken Magic Robotics Team and helping inspire as many kids as possible to study STEAM.
- Were you named after anyone: My mother's dad.
- My favorite meal: Fernando's Pizza.
- I can't leave home without: My favorite car, my Toyota Supra.
- Something I always have with me: A charm from my family's trips to Ireland.
- My most precious memory from childhood: Traveling with my family to different places. Visiting family in Ireland and seeing the Cliffs of Moher.
- I'm most comfortable: When I'm playing an instrument.
- The best place on Earth: On a boat as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean.
- One word to sum me up: Enthusiastic.