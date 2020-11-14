The best of Jim McNair Jr.

• Favorite movie: "Forrest Gump"
• A recent book I read: "Men in Green" by Michael Bamberger
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Donald Ross. "I would love to sit down and talk to Donald Ross. I'd pick his brain for as long as you'd let me."
• My proudest moment: "When my son was born, my oldest son. I was more proud for her than for me."
• I would like to be remembered for: "The legacy I've left behind at The Aiken Golf Club – that I brought affordable golf to the residents of Aiken, our family did for over 60 years."
• My favorite meal: "It's kind of hard to beat steak and lobster."
• Pet peeves: "When golfers don't repair their ball marks."
• Guilty pleasure: "Probably watching golf on Sunday afternoon with a couple of cocktails, saying goodbye to another week."
• My most precious memory from childhood: "The time I spent with my dad, just helping him out."
• I'm most comfortable: In a T-shirt and a pair of khakis, out working on the golf course.
• My children would say: "That although I work a lot, I was always there for them. And that I have a good sense of humor."