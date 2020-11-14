You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Jim McNair Jr.

6852JimMcNair.JPG
Buy Now

Jim McNair Jr. has a drive for constant improvement that's spurred an enhancement project or two per year at The Aiken Golf Club and now Cedar Creek Golf Club.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

• Favorite movie: "Forrest Gump"

• A recent book I read: "Men in Green" by Michael Bamberger

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Donald Ross. "I would love to sit down and talk to Donald Ross. I'd pick his brain for as long as you'd let me."

• My proudest moment: "When my son was born, my oldest son. I was more proud for her than for me."

• I would like to be remembered for: "The legacy I've left behind at The Aiken Golf Club – that I brought affordable golf to the residents of Aiken, our family did for over 60 years."

• My favorite meal: "It's kind of hard to beat steak and lobster."

• Pet peeves: "When golfers don't repair their ball marks."

• Guilty pleasure: "Probably watching golf on Sunday afternoon with a couple of cocktails, saying goodbye to another week."

• My most precious memory from childhood: "The time I spent with my dad, just helping him out."

• I'm most comfortable: In a T-shirt and a pair of khakis, out working on the golf course.

• My children would say: "That although I work a lot, I was always there for them. And that I have a good sense of humor."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News