The best of Jason Tufts

• Date and place of birth: Aiken, South Carolina, December, 1977. I always joke that I was the last baby born in the old Aiken hospital.
• Favorite movie: It's hard for me to nail down any one favorite anything.
• Favorite sports team: Chicago Blackhawks.
• A recent book I read: "Atlas Shrugged" for the second time.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Thomas Keller.
• My proudest moment: I have a few. The birth of my daughter, my promotion to executive chef for the first time, and the day I was nominated as Chef Ambassador.
• My nickname is: I have several from different people. My close friends and family call me Jay.
• I would like to be remembered for: My presence in a kitchen; what I was able to teach, and the intangibles I gave my employees.
• Were you named after anyone: My grandmother Isabelle was a nut for Greek mythology, and "Jason and the Argonauts" was one of her all-time favorite films.
• My favorite meal: Depends on my mood.
• Guilty pleasure: Video games.
• My most precious memory from childhood: I had a dog that ran away when I was 10. After several months he came back.
• I’m most comfortable: In a kitchen.
• The best place on earth: Anywhere outside in nature.
• My children would say: That I’m a goofball.
• One word to sum me up: Dreamer.