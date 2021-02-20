You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Jason Tufts

JasonTufts68.JPG
Buy Now

Jason Tufts, a graduate of Johnson and Wales University, is one of four current participants in the South Carolina Chef Ambassador program. He is now based at Malia's, in downtown Aiken. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Aiken, South Carolina, December, 1977. I always joke that I was the last baby born in the old Aiken hospital.

Favorite movie: It's hard for me to nail down any one favorite anything.

Favorite sports team: Chicago Blackhawks.

A recent book I read: "Atlas Shrugged" for the second time.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Thomas Keller.

My proudest moment: I have a few. The birth of my daughter, my promotion to executive chef for the first time, and the day I was nominated as Chef Ambassador.

My nickname is: I have several from different people. My close friends and family call me Jay.

I would like to be remembered for: My presence in a kitchen; what I was able to teach, and the intangibles I gave my employees.

Were you named after anyone: My grandmother Isabelle was a nut for Greek mythology, and "Jason and the Argonauts" was one of her all-time favorite films.

My favorite meal: Depends on my mood.

Guilty pleasure: Video games.

My most precious memory from childhood: I had a dog that ran away when I was 10. After several months he came back.

I’m most comfortable: In a kitchen.

The best place on earth: Anywhere outside in nature.

My children would say: That I’m a goofball.

One word to sum me up: Dreamer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News