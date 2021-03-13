You are the owner of this article.
The best of Ike Ofoje

Originally from Nigeria, Ike Ofoje is the USC Aiken men's soccer coach.  (Kyle Dawson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Favorite movie: "Scarface." "Oh my goodness. I love gangster movies. 'Scarface', 'Goodfellas', I love them. And then my second favorite is anything with Clint Eastwood in it."

Favorite sports team: Chelsea F.C. "By default, because a friend of mine worked there for eight years. … I had to support Chelsea. I didn't have a choice."

A recent book I read: John Grisham's "A Time to Kill."

If I could meet anyone, it would be: "I've always wanted to meet the pope."

I can't leave home without: Rosary beads.

I'm most comfortable: On the field. "Once I get on the field, all of my problems disappear. There, I'm like a little kid."

My favorite meal: Jollof rice. "That's what we call it in Nigeria. It's a special type of rice. It's a delicacy."

My children would say: "That I'm emotionally crippled," Ofoje said laughing. "I think, over the years, they've realized I'm one of the most emotional guys they know. I just don't show it."

