The best of Holly Woltz

Date and place of birth: May 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Favorite movie: Easy – "The Shawshank Redemption" is my favorite movie!
Favorite sports team: University of Georgia Bulldogs anything (I’m a triple dog, having three degrees from UGA) – football, basketball, gymnastics, swimming.
Books I've read recently: "Small Graces" by Kent Nerburn and "No Better Friend" by Robert Weintraub (fabulous books).
If I could meet anyone, it would be: Pat Conroy.
My proudest moment: My daughter’s graduation as a physical therapist.
My nickname is: Doc Holly, I suppose, is a nickname!
I would like to be remembered for: Being kind.
Were you named after anyone: My mom’s maiden name was Hollister and she was called “Holly” – my dad loved the name.
My favorite meal: Shrimp scampi.
I can't leave home without: My antique watch fob chain made into a necklace, a wedding gift from my husband.
Pet peeves: Negativity, mean people, litter (and those who do it), people who never volunteer.
Guilty pleasure: Candy corn and Reese’s peanut butter cups.
My most precious memory from childhood: Cooking marshmallows in the pile of leaves that my Dad and I raked from the yard, laughing and talking.
I'm most comfortable: Gardening in my yard with the company of my red devil dog, Dora.
The best place on Earth: Edisto Beach.
My daughter would say: I’m hardheaded, kind and philanthropic.
One word to sum me up: GRATEFUL.