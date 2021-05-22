You are the owner of this article.
The best of Holly Woltz

Date and place of birth: May 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland.

Favorite movie: Easy – "The Shawshank Redemption" is my favorite movie!

Favorite sports team: University of Georgia Bulldogs anything (I’m a triple dog, having three degrees from UGA) – football, basketball, gymnastics, swimming.

Books I've read recently: "Small Graces" by Kent Nerburn and "No Better Friend" by Robert Weintraub (fabulous books).

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Pat Conroy.

My proudest moment: My daughter’s graduation as a physical therapist.

My nickname is: Doc Holly, I suppose, is a nickname!

I would like to be remembered for: Being kind.

Were you named after anyone: My mom’s maiden name was Hollister and she was called “Holly” – my dad loved the name.

My favorite meal: Shrimp scampi.

I can't leave home without: My antique watch fob chain made into a necklace, a wedding gift from my husband.

Pet peeves: Negativity, mean people, litter (and those who do it), people who never volunteer.

Guilty pleasure: Candy corn and Reese’s peanut butter cups.

My most precious memory from childhood: Cooking marshmallows in the pile of leaves that my Dad and I raked from the yard, laughing and talking.

I'm most comfortable: Gardening in my yard with the company of my red devil dog, Dora.

The best place on Earth: Edisto Beach.

My daughter would say: I’m hardheaded, kind and philanthropic.

One word to sum me up: GRATEFUL.


Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

