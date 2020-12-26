The best of Hollis Liebman

• Date and place of birth: 9-30-75, Brooklyn, NY
• Favorite movie: "Sunset Boulevard"
• Favorite sports team: New York Mets
• A recent book I read: "The Language of Letting Go" by Melody Beattie.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: It would have been Tupac Shakur.
• My proudest moment: The book signing for the third book in my Physique trilogy, "Outdoor Physique."
• My nickname is: Hollis
• I would like to be remembered for: Getting goals accomplished.
• Were you named after anyone: A grandfather Herman, no recollection of ever meeting him, but my name comes from the movie "Chinatown" in which there was a Mr. Hollis Mulwray character.
• My favorite meal: Hibachi
• I can’t leave home without: My "man purse."
• Pet peeves: Not keeping one's word.
• Guilty pleasure: Emotionally eating.
• Something I always have with me: My parents.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Almost earning the Paul Bunyan award in the Boy Scouts until I was stopped, not my choice – I like to complete things.
• I’m most comfortable: At home with my dogs.
• The best place on earth: Home.
• My children would say: I don't have any, but if I did, I would hope they would say that they love me.
• One word to sum me up: Driven.