You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Hollis Liebman

Hollis Liebman 003
Buy Now

Hollis Liebman has lived on both coasts and in big cities, but came to Aiken looking for peace and quiet, which he says he's found.

 Staff Photo By Landon Stamper

Date and place of birth: 9-30-75, Brooklyn, NY

Favorite movie: "Sunset Boulevard"

Favorite sports team: New York Mets

A recent book I read: "The Language of Letting Go" by Melody Beattie.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: It would have been Tupac Shakur.

My proudest moment: The book signing for the third book in my Physique trilogy, "Outdoor Physique."

My nickname is: Hollis

I would like to be remembered for: Getting goals accomplished.

Were you named after anyone: A grandfather Herman, no recollection of ever meeting him, but my name comes from the movie "Chinatown" in which there was a Mr. Hollis Mulwray character.

My favorite meal: Hibachi

I can’t leave home without: My "man purse."

Pet peeves: Not keeping one's word.

Guilty pleasure: Emotionally eating.

Something I always have with me: My parents.

My most precious memory from childhood: Almost earning the Paul Bunyan award in the Boy Scouts until I was stopped, not my choice – I like to complete things.

I’m most comfortable: At home with my dogs.

The best place on earth: Home.

My children would say: I don't have any, but if I did, I would hope they would say that they love me.

One word to sum me up: Driven.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News