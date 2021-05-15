You are the owner of this article.
The best of George Oakman Jr.

George Oakman Jr. is the founder of the People of the World Holding Hands nonprofit organization.

 Staff photo by Shakailah Heard

Date and place of birth: July 16. Aiken, South Carolina.

Favorite TV Show: Prison Break.

Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints and Lakers.

A recent book I read: "The Love Dare" by Kendrick Brothers.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Will Smith.

My proudest moment: Becoming a dad.

My nickname is: Mr. O.

I would like to be remembered for: My service to people, always putting others first and trying to make the world a better place.

Were you named after anyone: My dad.

My favorite meal: Soul food.

Pet peeves: When people look down on someone and they don’t know the struggle or the reason why that person is down.

Guilty pleasure: Sweets.

Something I always have with me: Cellphone.

My most precious memory from childhood: Running track.

I’m most comfortable: When I’m out on the beaches listening to waves.

The best place on Earth: Any place where there is a nice beach.

My children would say: I'm the best dad ever.

One word to sum me up: Loyal.


