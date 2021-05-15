The best of George Oakman Jr.

• Date and place of birth: July 16. Aiken, South Carolina.
• Favorite TV Show: Prison Break.
• Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints and Lakers.
• A recent book I read: "The Love Dare" by Kendrick Brothers.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Will Smith.
• My proudest moment: Becoming a dad.
• My nickname is: Mr. O.
• I would like to be remembered for: My service to people, always putting others first and trying to make the world a better place.
• Were you named after anyone: My dad.
• My favorite meal: Soul food.
• Pet peeves: When people look down on someone and they don’t know the struggle or the reason why that person is down.
• Guilty pleasure: Sweets.
• Something I always have with me: Cellphone.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Running track.
• I’m most comfortable: When I’m out on the beaches listening to waves.
• The best place on Earth: Any place where there is a nice beach.
• My children would say: I'm the best dad ever.
• One word to sum me up: Loyal.