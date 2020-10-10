You are the owner of this article.
The best of Frank Roberson

Date of birth: Feb. 5, 1956

• My nickname is: Little Frank

My favorite meal: Salmon and broccoli

I can’t leave home without: My cellphone

Something I always have with me: Eyeglasses

I’m most comfortable: Clear about the present moment.

My proudest moment: The birth of my daughters (who are now teachers).

The best place on earth: My home-study

My children would say: "That's my daddy!"

One word to sum me up: Focused

