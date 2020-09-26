The best of Eddie Buck

• Favorite movie: Anything with John Wayne. "I'm a John Wayne man. It don't make no difference to me. Anything with John Wayne."
• Favorite sports team: His home-state Tennessee Volunteers. "But listen, I pull for a lot of coaches. I love Muschamp. I love Dabo. I really loved Danny Ford."
• A recent book I read: A book about the history of Tennessee football, a Christmas present from coach Jim Staton.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Ronald Reagan. "I love President Reagan. I just thought he was a man's man. If I had anybody to meet, I'd love to meet President Reagan. Him or (Vince) Lombardi or somebody like that from the football world, one of these old-school guys."
• My proudest moment: His Aiken High players presented him with a plaque after their undefeated regular season in 1978.
• I would like to be remembered for: "That I love the game of football, and I love the kids."
• I can't leave home without: A key to the stadium.
• Guilty pleasure: Fried chicken. "I blame that on William Perry."
• The best place on earth: "The football field when you're ahead."