The best of Eddie Buck

Eddie Buck coached Aiken High to a Region 3-AAAA championship and undefeated regular season in 1978.

 Aiken Standard file photo

Favorite movie: Anything with John Wayne. "I'm a John Wayne man. It don't make no difference to me. Anything with John Wayne."

Favorite sports team: His home-state Tennessee Volunteers. "But listen, I pull for a lot of coaches. I love Muschamp. I love Dabo. I really loved Danny Ford."

A recent book I read: A book about the history of Tennessee football, a Christmas present from coach Jim Staton.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Ronald Reagan. "I love President Reagan. I just thought he was a man's man. If I had anybody to meet, I'd love to meet President Reagan. Him or (Vince) Lombardi or somebody like that from the football world, one of these old-school guys."

My proudest moment: His Aiken High players presented him with a plaque after their undefeated regular season in 1978.

I would like to be remembered for: "That I love the game of football, and I love the kids."

I can't leave home without: A key to the stadium.

Guilty pleasure: Fried chicken. "I blame that on William Perry."

The best place on earth: "The football field when you're ahead."

