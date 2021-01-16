The best of Doris Hammond

• Date and place of birth: January 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio
• My nickname is: Dori
• Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Grinch” (performed with students)
• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds
• A recent book I read: Reviewed "The Greatest Story Ever Told" and "The Greatest Book Ever Written"
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The 80-year-old woman I heard in 1980 speaking about aging.
• My proudest moment: Tie between earning my doctorate and drinking coffee without cream or sugar.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping children feel they are loved and capable.
• Were you named after anyone: Was supposed to be Shirley for Shirley Temple, but my cousin was born first and got the name.
• My favorite meal: My mother’s Pig Souse (German) on New Year’s Eve.
• I can’t leave home without: A smile.
• Pet peeves: Dogmatic thinking.
• Guilty pleasure: Just one more sip of wine.
• I wish I could meet: The person my dad would have been if he hadn’t died so early.
• My most precious memory from childhood: My grandfather for his baseball and warthogs, and my granny for her encompassing love.
• I’m most comfortable: With my doggies.
• The best place on earth: Wherever I am at this present moment.
• My children would say: They tell me, “We are so proud of you, Mom.”
• One word to sum me up: Resilient