You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Doris Hammond

• Date and place of birth: January 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio

• My nickname is: Dori

• Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Grinch” (performed with students)

• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds

• A recent book I read: Reviewed "The Greatest Story Ever Told" and "The Greatest Book Ever Written"

 If I could meet anyone, it would be: The 80-year-old woman I heard in 1980 speaking about aging.

• My proudest moment: Tie between earning my doctorate and drinking coffee without cream or sugar.

• I would like to be remembered for: Helping children feel they are loved and capable.

• Were you named after anyone: Was supposed to be Shirley for Shirley Temple, but my cousin was born first and got the name.

• My favorite meal: My mother’s Pig Souse (German) on New Year’s Eve.

• I can’t leave home without: A smile.

• Pet peeves: Dogmatic thinking.

 Guilty pleasure: Just one more sip of wine.

I wish I could meet: The person my dad would have been if he hadn’t died so early.

My most precious memory from childhood: My grandfather for his baseball and warthogs, and my granny for her encompassing love.

I’m most comfortable: With my doggies.

The best place on earth: Wherever I am at this present moment.

My children would say: They tell me, “We are so proud of you, Mom.”

• One word to sum me up: Resilient

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News