You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Best of Dori Hammond

  • Updated

SELF PORTRAIT: The Best of Doris (Dori) Hammond

• Date and place of birth: 1.27.33 in Cincinnati, OH

• Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Grinch” (performed with students)

• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds

• A recent book I read: Reviewed The Greatest Story Ever Told and The Greatest Book Ever Written

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The 80 year old woman I heard in 1980 speaking about aging

• My proudest moment: Tie between earning my doctorate and drinking coffee without cream or sugar

• My nickname is: Dori

• I would like to be remembered for: Helping children feel they are loved and capable

• Were you named after anyone: Was supposed to be Shirley for Shirley Temple but my cousin was born first and got the name

• My favorite meal: My mother’s Pig Souse (German) on New Year’s Eve

• I can’t leave home without: A smile

• Pet peeves: Dogmatic thinking

• Guilty pleasure: Just one more sip of wine

• Something I always have with me: That smile I left home with

• I wish I could meet: The person my dad would have been if he hadn’t died so early

• My most precious memory from childhood: My grandfather for his baseball and warthogs and my granny for her encompassing love

• I’m most comfortable: With my doggies

• My proudest moment: (this is a repeat question)

• The best place on earth: Wherever I am at this present moment

• My children would say: They tell me “We are so proud of you, Mom”

• One word to sum me up: Resilient

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News