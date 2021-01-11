The Best of Dori Hammond

SELF PORTRAIT: The Best of Doris (Dori) Hammond
• Date and place of birth: 1.27.33 in Cincinnati, OH
• Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Grinch” (performed with students)
• Favorite sports team: Cincinnati Reds
• A recent book I read: Reviewed The Greatest Story Ever Told and The Greatest Book Ever Written
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: The 80 year old woman I heard in 1980 speaking about aging
• My proudest moment: Tie between earning my doctorate and drinking coffee without cream or sugar
• My nickname is: Dori
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping children feel they are loved and capable
• Were you named after anyone: Was supposed to be Shirley for Shirley Temple but my cousin was born first and got the name
• My favorite meal: My mother’s Pig Souse (German) on New Year’s Eve
• I can’t leave home without: A smile
• Pet peeves: Dogmatic thinking
• Guilty pleasure: Just one more sip of wine
• Something I always have with me: That smile I left home with
• I wish I could meet: The person my dad would have been if he hadn’t died so early
• My most precious memory from childhood: My grandfather for his baseball and warthogs and my granny for her encompassing love
• I’m most comfortable: With my doggies
• My proudest moment: (this is a repeat question)
• The best place on earth: Wherever I am at this present moment
• My children would say: They tell me “We are so proud of you, Mom”
• One word to sum me up: Resilient