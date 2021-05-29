You have permission to edit this article.
The best of Dean Sackett

DeanSackett81.jpg
Retired rear admiral Dean Sackett, a 1956 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, has among his memorabilia a picture of himself and his wife, Marilyn, visiting with former President George H.W. Bush in 1991. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Aug. 1934; Beatrice, Nebraska.

Favorite movie:  “The Hunt for Red October.”

Favorite sports team: Any team with Tom Brady as QB.

A recent book:  “Reflections on the Failure of Socialism,” by Max Eastman.

My nickname is: Dean.

I would like to be remembered  for: Being a friend.

Named for: My Father.

Favorite meal: Sunday pot roast.

Pet peeves: Pretentious people.

Guilty pleasure: Chocolate.

Something I always have with me: Love for my wife Marilyn.

My most precious childhood memory: Love and support from my parents.

Most comfortable: At home with our family.

Proudest moment: Selection to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

Best place on Earth: Anywhere my wife Marilyn and I live. (We’re lucky enough that it is Aiken.)

One word: Honest.


