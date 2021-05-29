The best of Dean Sackett

• Date and place of birth: Aug. 1934; Beatrice, Nebraska.
• Favorite movie: “The Hunt for Red October.”
• Favorite sports team: Any team with Tom Brady as QB.
• A recent book: “Reflections on the Failure of Socialism,” by Max Eastman.
• My nickname is: Dean.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a friend.
• Named for: My Father.
• Favorite meal: Sunday pot roast.
• Pet peeves: Pretentious people.
• Guilty pleasure: Chocolate.
• Something I always have with me: Love for my wife Marilyn.
• My most precious childhood memory: Love and support from my parents.
• Most comfortable: At home with our family.
• Proudest moment: Selection to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
• Best place on Earth: Anywhere my wife Marilyn and I live. (We’re lucky enough that it is Aiken.)
• One word: Honest.