The best of David Tavernier

• Date and place of birth: July 29, 1948 - Providence, Rhode Island.
• Favorite movie: Toss-up: "The Godfather" and "Gladiator."
• Favorite sports team: Florida Gators.
• Recent book I read: "The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World's Most Famous Museum," by James Gardner
• My proudest moment: When my first book was published.
• My favorite meal: Top quality steak cooked rare with a glass of Bordeaux.
• I can’t leave home without: Cellphone.
• Pet peeve: Inconsiderate drivers.
• Guilty pleasures: A great Cabernet Sauvignon.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Christmas morning with family.
• I’m most comfortable: Lecturing on Winter Colony history.
• The best place on earth: My study.
• My children would say: "We know you're always right."
• One word to sum me up: Committed.