You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of David Tavernier

DavidTavernier20.JPG
Buy Now

David Tavernier, a retired banker largely known as an author of books on Aiken’s history, has also been a recent leader of Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch. He is a Rhode Island native and spent most of his working life in Florida.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: July 29, 1948 - Providence, Rhode Island.

Favorite movie: Toss-up: "The Godfather" and "Gladiator."

Favorite sports team: Florida Gators.

Recent book I read: "The Louvre: The Many Lives of the World's Most Famous Museum," by James Gardner

My proudest moment: When my first book was published.

My favorite meal: Top quality steak cooked rare with a glass of Bordeaux.

I can’t leave home without: Cellphone.

Pet peeve: Inconsiderate drivers.

Guilty pleasures: A great Cabernet Sauvignon.

My most precious memory from childhood: Christmas morning with family.

I’m most comfortable: Lecturing on Winter Colony history.

The best place on earth: My study.

My children would say: "We know you're always right."

One word to sum me up: Committed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News