You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Christopher Emanuel

Being a dad is what Emanuel enjoys most, but he's also a mentor in the community 4
Buy Now

Christopher Emanuel is the father of a 7-year-old daughter, Skylar, who is "the best thing that has ever happened to me," he says.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Date and place of birth: September 1989, Augusta, Georgia.

Favorite movie: "Jason’s Lyric."

Favorite sports team: Carolina Panthers.

Recent book I read: "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey.

Proudest moment: Winning custody of my daughter.

Nickname: Floyd.

I would like to be remembered for: Being a dad and my work in the community. Legacy is within the people that we serve.

Favorite meal: I don’t have a particular favorite meal. I’m open to trying new things.

I can't leave home without: Kissing my daughter.

Pet Peeves: I don’t have any.

Guilty pleasure: Watching cartoons.

Something I always have with me: My Bible.

I'm most comfortable: Being myself.

Best place on Earth: Any place with peace.

My daughter would say about me: I’m her favorite toy.

One word to sum me up: Godfident. God is everything. God is the source of all my life. I wear his armor every day.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News