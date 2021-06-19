The best of Christopher Emanuel

Date and place of birth: September 1989, Augusta, Georgia.
Favorite movie: "Jason’s Lyric."
Favorite sports team: Carolina Panthers.
Recent book I read: "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey.
Proudest moment: Winning custody of my daughter.
Nickname: Floyd.
I would like to be remembered for: Being a dad and my work in the community. Legacy is within the people that we serve.
Favorite meal: I don’t have a particular favorite meal. I’m open to trying new things.
I can't leave home without: Kissing my daughter.
Pet Peeves: I don’t have any.
Guilty pleasure: Watching cartoons.
Something I always have with me: My Bible.
I'm most comfortable: Being myself.
Best place on Earth: Any place with peace.
My daughter would say about me: I’m her favorite toy.
One word to sum me up: Godfident. God is everything. God is the source of all my life. I wear his armor every day.