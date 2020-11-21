The best of Carolyn Emanuel-McClain

• Date and place of birth: May 7 in Maxton, N.C.
• Favorite movie: "Harriet"
• Favorite sports team: UNC Tar Heels
• A recent book I read: "No More Team Drama" by Joe Mull
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Barack Obama
• My favorite meal: Lobster
• My proudest moment: When I received my Masters of Public Health (MPH).
• Pet peeves: Procrastination and slackers.
• Guilty pleasure: No. 1, a nice bottle of red blend wine; and No. 2., an occasional visit to a casino.
• Something I always have with me: My cellphone.
• I can’t leave home without: Telling my husband that I love him.
• I would like to be remembered for: Helping others.