The best of Carolyn Emanuel-McClain

Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, chief executive officer of Rural Health Services, has been helping connect patients with medical professionals for more than 40 years. Her base of operations is the William Clyburn Center for Primary Care, shown here.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

• Date and place of birth: May 7 in Maxton, N.C.

• Favorite movie: "Harriet"

• Favorite sports team: UNC Tar Heels

• A recent book I read: "No More Team Drama" by Joe Mull

• If I could meet anyone, it would be: President Barack Obama

• My favorite meal: Lobster

• My proudest moment: When I received my Masters of Public Health (MPH).

• Pet peeves: Procrastination and slackers.

• Guilty pleasure: No. 1, a nice bottle of red blend wine; and No. 2., an occasional visit to a casino.

Something I always have with me: My cellphone.

• I can’t leave home without: Telling my husband that I love him.

• I would like to be remembered for: Helping others. 

