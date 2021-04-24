You are the owner of this article.
The best of Beverly Clyburn

BeverlyClyburn7.JPG
Beverly Clyburn, largely known for her decades on Aiken City Council and as a teacher and guidance counselor, has also been on board with such organizations as Cumberland A.M.E. Church, the American Cancer Society, Midland Valley High School (in its earliest years) and the Aiken County Democratic Women's Council. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: August, 1944.

Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

A recent book I read: A book by Dr. Seuss.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Barack Obama.

My nickname is: Bablyn.

I would like to be remembered for: Being a public servant.

My favorite meal: Fish.

Guilty pleasure: Ice cream.

Something I always have with me: Purse, eyeglasses and keys.

My most precious memory from childhood: Walking with my grandmother.

I’m most comfortable: Traveling on a clear day.

My proudest moment: Counseling young people.

The best place on earth: Home. 

My children would say: They love my cooking.

One word to sum me up: Precise.


