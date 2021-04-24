The best of Beverly Clyburn

• Date and place of birth: August, 1944.
• Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
• A recent book I read: A book by Dr. Seuss.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Barack Obama.
• My nickname is: Bablyn.
• I would like to be remembered for: Being a public servant.
• My favorite meal: Fish.
• Guilty pleasure: Ice cream.
• Something I always have with me: Purse, eyeglasses and keys.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Walking with my grandmother.
• I’m most comfortable: Traveling on a clear day.
• My proudest moment: Counseling young people.
• The best place on earth: Home.
• My children would say: They love my cooking.
• One word to sum me up: Precise.