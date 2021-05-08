You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Betty Thomason

BettyThomason48.jpg
Buy Now

Betty Thomason, an Aiken resident since 1972, is largely known through her work as a guidance counselor in Aiken County schools and for her leadership in the Celebration of Character program, which recognizes local kids who have shown good character traits at school and in their lives in general. She is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on July, 1944, and grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Favorite movie: I guess I would say “Downton Abbey,” the series and the movie. I am a real “Downton Abbey” fan.

Recent book I read: “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah, is one of my favorites.

Favorite meal: Being from Louisiana, let’s say seafood gumbo or shrimp creole or crawfish étouffée – all Louisiana seafood dishes.

Pet peeve: I guess that the world is so politicized. That gets tiresome.

Guilty pleasure: Chocolate.

I’m most comfortable: Right here in Aiken. I like what David Jameson says: “If you’re lucky enough to live in Aiken, you’re lucky enough.” This is a great place to be.

My children would say: I guess that I was a loving and supportive parent. We’re very close.

I can’t leave home without: Cell phone.

One word to sum me up: Optimistic.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News