The best of Betty Thomason

● Date and place of birth: Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on July, 1944, and grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
● Favorite movie: I guess I would say “Downton Abbey,” the series and the movie. I am a real “Downton Abbey” fan.
● Recent book I read: “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah, is one of my favorites.
● Favorite meal: Being from Louisiana, let’s say seafood gumbo or shrimp creole or crawfish étouffée – all Louisiana seafood dishes.
● Pet peeve: I guess that the world is so politicized. That gets tiresome.
● Guilty pleasure: Chocolate.
● I’m most comfortable: Right here in Aiken. I like what David Jameson says: “If you’re lucky enough to live in Aiken, you’re lucky enough.” This is a great place to be.
● My children would say: I guess that I was a loving and supportive parent. We’re very close.
● I can’t leave home without: Cell phone.
● One word to sum me up: Optimistic.