The best of Barry Olliff

• Date and place of birth: Richmond, Surrey, England. December, 1944.
• Favorite movie: "Goldfinger."
• Favorite sports team: West Bromwich Albion (Football/Soccer).
• A recent book I read: "Beneath the City Streets" by Peter Laurie.
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Bill Gates.
• My proudest moment: Getting City of London Investment Group listed on the London Stock Exchange.
• My nickname is: Ollie.
• I would like to be remembered for: Accepting that I have been very lucky.
• Were you named after anyone: No.
• My favorite meal: Scottish smoked salmon.
• I can’t leave home without: Cellphone.
• Pet peeves: Seeing the lights left on.
• Guilty pleasure: Cadbury’s Chocolate.
• I wish I could meet: Richard Branston.
• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing cricket at Weston Green Cricket Club.
• I’m most comfortable: Showing riders where to park their rigs at Stable View.
• The best place on earth: Switzerland, Canton of the Valais, Orsieres.
• My children would say: Dad, you should spend more time at home.
• One word to sum me up: Optimistic.