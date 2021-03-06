You are the owner of this article.
The best of Barry Olliff

Despite not attending college, Barry Olliff has built quite a successful career over his 76 years of life. He considers himself to be a lucky man. (Landon Stamper/Staff)

• Date and place of birth: Richmond, Surrey, England. December, 1944.

• Favorite movie: "Goldfinger."

• Favorite sports team: West Bromwich Albion (Football/Soccer).

• A recent book I read: "Beneath the City Streets" by Peter Laurie.

If I could meet anyone, it would be: Bill Gates.

My proudest moment: Getting City of London Investment Group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

My nickname is: Ollie.

I would like to be remembered for: Accepting that I have been very lucky.

Were you named after anyone: No.

My favorite meal: Scottish smoked salmon.

I can’t leave home without: Cellphone.

Pet peeves: Seeing the lights left on.

Guilty pleasure: Cadbury’s Chocolate.

I wish I could meet: Richard Branston.

• My most precious memory from childhood: Playing cricket at Weston Green Cricket Club.

• I’m most comfortable: Showing riders where to park their rigs at Stable View.

The best place on earth: Switzerland, Canton of the Valais, Orsieres.

My children would say: Dad, you should spend more time at home.

One word to sum me up: Optimistic.

