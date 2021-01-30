You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The best of Adam DePriest

AdamDePriest92.JPG
Buy Now

Adam DePriest, whose background includes excellence in both violin and double bass, is largely known as an educator and conductor. He is the founder and director of Augusta Virtuosi and Aiken Civic Orchestra and also the director of Aiken’s youth orchestras.

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Date and place of birth: February 1989, in Augusta, Georgia.

• Favorite movie: "The Last Samurai."

 I would most like to meet: Jascha Heifetz, a Russian-American violinist.

• Favorite sports team: Olympic Team USA or South Carolina Gamecocks.

• I'm most comfortable: Making music.

• Guilty pleasures: Traveling.

• I can't leave home without: Music.

• My favorite meal: Holiday dinners with family.

• Pet peeve: Closed-mindedness.

• The best place on earth: In the music.

• My proudest moments: When my students and orchestras realize that they are capable of accomplishing wonderful achievements.

• One word to sum me up: Musician.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News