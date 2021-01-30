The best of Adam DePriest

• Date and place of birth: February 1989, in Augusta, Georgia.
• Favorite movie: "The Last Samurai."
• I would most like to meet: Jascha Heifetz, a Russian-American violinist.
• Favorite sports team: Olympic Team USA or South Carolina Gamecocks.
• I'm most comfortable: Making music.
• Guilty pleasures: Traveling.
• I can't leave home without: Music.
• My favorite meal: Holiday dinners with family.
• Pet peeve: Closed-mindedness.
• The best place on earth: In the music.
• My proudest moments: When my students and orchestras realize that they are capable of accomplishing wonderful achievements.
• One word to sum me up: Musician.