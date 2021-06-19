SUCCESSTEAM aims to help young men in the Aiken area grow in the right direction

Tim Behling, founder of SUCCESSTEAM, “didn’t want to be an individual who let life happen to them, [he] wanted to make life happen.”
Making life happen meant creating opportunities for young men to build skills through local male mentorship.
Behling’s journey to making his dream a reality started in 2015, when he started SUCCESSTEAM, a local nonprofit organization specializing in youth development.
“It really started just with identification and clarification about when to do something with my life, as simple as that,” Behling said. “It was just a thought process of, being a millennial, ‘how can I get us opportunities to be in leadership roles, while helping the next generation coming up after us to also understand that being a leader is very, very cool.’”
Behling identified the need for diverse male mentors in the community and set out in search of men willing to share their life lessons with the younger generation.
“The biggest thing about being a mentor and leader is that you don’t have to know everything – you just have to be willing to teach the next generation what you know, so that they can be on that same page faster than you were,” he said.
Mentorship is a resource Behling thinks will help push society forward. He explained that having good male role models in young men’s lives is imperative to success.
“Whether its biological or not, every young man needs an advocate for them and they need someone they can look up to and be able to ask those questions that they may not feel comfortable asking somebody else,” Behling said.
Along with mentorship, SUCCESSTEAM strives to provide opportunities for young men to visualize and plan for a successful life.
The nonprofit holds an annual book drive, provides college tours and funds academic scholarships. However, the organization’s big brother program, titled: Big Brother “A Fellowship of Young Men Looking to Become Real Men,” is one of its largest initiatives.
The multi-day, overnight conference offers workshops and seminars focused on leadership development, basic mechanics, relationship building, financial management, securing employment and accountability to young men ages 14-18.
This year, SUCCESSTEAM is hosting its third annual program at USC Aiken on June 24-27. They expect over 100 mentees from the southern tri-state area.
Eighteen guest speakers will be in attendance, sharing their life stories and tips for success. One notable speaker, Ryan Smith, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Super Bowl LV champion, will discuss life after sports at the camp.
A few former Big Brother mentees will also be returning this year as team leaders.
Emyyous Finney, who joined the program in 2016, will serve as one of the leaders. Finney will be attending Augusta Tech in August.
“It’s going to be my first time having a big role in a big event like this, so it’s very exciting for me,” Finney said.
Another former Big Brother mentee, Colbi Sullivan, will also serve as a team leader.
Sullivan, who joined the program last year and serves as vice president of the SUCCESSTEAM Youth Council, said he wasn’t sure at first if he wanted to go to a meeting.
“When I finally got there, it changed my life,” he said. “It changed the way I was thinking, it opened up my mind to different avenues in life. I wouldn’t be where I am now in life without Tim [Behling].”
After learning about Sullivan’s interest in barbering, Behling introduced him to Richard Adams, owner of multiple barber shops and Provision Barber Academy in North Augusta.
Sullivan is now attending Provision Barber Academy, working to get his barbering license. The 19-year-old plans to open his own barber shop one day.
“I learned that being different is OK," he said. "I learned being a real man is better than being somebody who wants to impress people.”
Behling said people are going to grow, he’s just hoping to help them grow in the right direction.
“The streets take open applications every day,” Behling said. “Once you’re in, you’re in. You become an ‘at-risk youth’ – whatever that means. The only thing our young men are at risk of is being an entrepreneur, of being able to stand on their own two feet and being an individual that strives so hard to get out of the situation that they’re in.”
Big Brother participants will be staying in USC Aiken dorms, which Behling hopes will help them envision a collegiate future. Housing and food will be provided to participants.
The program is sponsored by the NAACP, the NFL, Walmart, UPS, Verizon TCC, Chick-fil-A in Aiken, Tory Robins Photography and CSRA SHRM.
“Personally, I’ve never met a young man who didn’t want to grow up and be a male leader,” Behling said. “But, I have met young men who haven’t had doors opened to them as quickly as they should have. From that point, it goes to ‘maybe manhood isn’t for me,’ ‘Maybe this route is a little too hard.’ So they find comfort in staying in whatever type of mindset and phase they’re in at that point because we aren’t opening up the doors quick enough for them to understand that being a male leader is one of the coolest things that you can do.”