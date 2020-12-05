Step UP Together on a mission to help the homeless in Aiken

Paula Davis’ burning desire to help those who are homeless in the Aiken area is fueled by her own experience with their situation.
The founder and CEO of Step UP Together knows what it’s like to have no permanent place to live and too little to eat.
“Years ago, I was homeless,” Davis said. “My first husband was extremely violent, and I was pregnant with my son. There was one person that would share their food with me. If it hadn’t been for that person giving me food, I probably wouldn’t have made it.”
Later, to pay it forward, Davis volunteered with organizations that provided assistance to homeless people.
Then something happened that inspired a decision to create a nonprofit of her own.
When Davis took her father to a Veterans Affairs facility one day, “I noticed that there were a lot of veterans in the lobby that were homeless and there were a lot of them that had pets that weren’t allowed in the building,” she remembered. “I talked to my dad about what was going on and he said, ‘Here’s some money. Go down to the cafeteria and get some hamburger plates and bring them back.’ So I did, and I set them on a table. And then I said, ‘Well, who's going to help them the rest of the time? We have so many homeless people in Aiken, and I want to change that.’”
In 2018, Davis established Step UP Together. For more information, visit the Step UP Together page on Facebook.
There are seven or so regular volunteers who pitch in to assist her, and they include Davis’ current husband, George Davis.
“He tells me, ‘Do what you need to do,’ and he has supported me 100% in this effort,” Paula Davis said.
At Gyles Park in November, Step UP Together organized an event during which clothing and hygiene products were distributed. In addition, hot chicken soup was served, and there also was live music.
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs stopped by with some items to donate.
“She is the most unselfish person I know,” said Diggs of Davis.
Sometimes accompanied by Isabella Swygert, her granddaughter, Davis regularly visits the places where homeless people gather.
“I ride around, and if I see somebody in need, I give them whatever I can,” Davis said. “If they say they’re hungry, I feed them. I came out here (to Gyles Park) recently, and they needed socks. I had just gotten a box of socks donated, so I went and got it and started pulling them out.”
Davis doesn’t ever hand out money, and “I’m very careful about the number of cigarettes I give them,” she said.