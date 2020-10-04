State of Our Community: Chamber breakfast brings together Aiken business leaders

You are the owner of this article.
Representatives from around 30 Aiken businesses gathered for an annual State of Our Community breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to hear from Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, the featured speaker. The event was held at the Aiken County Fairgrounds and hosted by the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce. Osbon spoke about the state of the economy in the city, upcoming events and plans, and how he believes the city has an extremely bright future. The event was catered by Newberry Hall, and everyone at the event practiced social distancing. Masks were required and were temporarily removed for pictures. 

