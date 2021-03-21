SRP Federal Credit Union: Members come together at 61st annual meeting

Dozens of residents who bank with SRP Federal Credit Union visited the USC Aiken Convocation Center on the evening of Tuesday, March 16, to attend the organization's 61st annual membership meeting.
Residents got to hear from SRP's Board of Directors and received a copy of the bank's annual report. There was also appreciation gifts for all attendees, as well as opportunities to register for drawings of prizes. Seating was socially distanced in pods for families or couples to sit together.
Masks were required and were temporarily removed for pictures.