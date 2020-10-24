Samantha Cheatham: Helping children reach their potential

At the local Salvation Army, one Aikenite is doing her best to help kids get involved in the community and prepare for life.

Samantha Cheatham is a mother of six, an Aiken Technical College alumna and the executive director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Aiken.

Her work and her family keeps her busy, but in her free time, she likes to do crossword puzzles, watch "Grey's Anatomy," go on nature walks, and browse Pinterest for new children's arts and crafts ideas.

For Cheatham, it all started here in Aiken.

Cheatham was born and raised in Aiken. She attended East Aiken Elementary, Kennedy Middle, South Aiken High and, finally, Aiken Technical College.

As a child and the second oldest of seven siblings, Cheatham was a tomboy who liked to hang out with her brothers. She could be found outside, climbing trees and riding bikes.

Cheatham said Aiken was quiet – and sometimes boring. However, she said the peaceful environment was just what she needed.

"You have that hometown feel [in Aiken], and I feel like if I grew up in the city, I probably would have a different outlook," Cheatham said, adding that she likes to go with the flow.

One of Cheatham’s favorite memories from childhood was going to Odell Weeks once a month with her family. Her parents would bring food for a picnic in the park.

The best of Samantha Cheatham • Date and place of birth: May 14, 1986 at Aiken Regional.

Growing up, one of Cheatham’s main role models was her mother.

"She, despite her circumstances or whatever was thrown at her, she always rose above the occasion, whatever it was," Cheatham said.

Cheatham’s involvement with the Salvation Army started early in life, and the adults often chose her to help out with events, like field trips and fundraising.

"Growing up, I've always been affiliated with Salvation Army Church. I was always a chaperone for all of their events, and I couldn't understand why," Cheatham said. "... It was just, other people saw the potential in me that I didn't see in myself."

Cheatham knew she wanted to help others, but she didn't expect to work with children someday. Originally, Cheatham sought a career in the medical field.

“But God kept closing those doors,” Cheatham said, explaining that she was eventually offered a job at the Boys and Girls Club. She felt like she found “the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Cheatham said her pastor, Angela Repass, introduced her to her calling.

"She [Repass] saw the potential that I had that I didn't see myself, and she always pushed me towards it and encouraged me,” Cheatham said.

Starting out as a program director, Cheatham began working at the Boys and Girls Club in 2014. She has transitioned to the executive director position over the last two years.

Cheatham said she enjoys building relationships with the kids and the adult staff members. She likes to be there for the kids and give them advice when needed.

“When I was growing up, I wished I had that person that wasn't family but felt like family, that I could go to and talk to about any and everything, and they wouldn't judge me,” Cheatham said. “Instead, they'd give me advice; and I would have a positive outlet to go to where I knew I was supported, I was loved, and they saw my potential."

The Teen Center at the Boys and Girls Club has been one of Cheatham's favorite developments over the last few years. About 25 kids regularly go to the center, Cheatham said.

The Boys and Girls Club offers a variety of activities for teens, including debates, arts and crafts, cooking class, guest speakers and the Diplomas to Degrees program, which helps prepare the teenagers for life after high school.

Although Cheatham was used to working with children from grades kindergarten through fifth, she has enjoyed working with the older kids.

With the teen group, Cheatham has been working on "getting the kids involved in community projects. Teaching them that, order to be successful, you have to give back and not expect anything in return."

Teenagers at the Boys and Girls Club have volunteered for community service projects like neighborhood cleanups, passing out food boxes at a COVID-19 testing site and more.

Motivating the kids is one of Cheatham’s tasks.

"At first, because they're teens, there's a lot of pushback. 'Oh, we don't wanna do it, we don't wanna do it,'" Cheatham said, smiling. "But then, you have to figure out a creative way. They're very competitive, so I have to turn it into a competition."

At one event, the teens sold $5 tickets for a fundraiser. Cheatham said she gave a prize to whoever sold the most tickets, which motivated them and helped them realize the project wasn't as difficult as they expected.

The Boys and Girls Club kids also get involved with bake sales, yard sales and other fundraising events for the organization, which has an annual fundraising goal of about $30,000.

Cheatham has watched the children grow and learn over the last few years. One teenager recently found her voice at a fundraising event, Cheatham said.

“This particular young lady wants to be a detective. I was like, in order for her to be a detective, we’ve got to get her comfortable with speaking to people in public,” Cheatham said.

The teen sold tickets at a fundraiser, which required her to speak with other people, Cheatham said. With a little practice, the aspiring detective became more confident.

As a program director, Cheatham sometimes wondered if she was making a difference for the children who wound up in her office for disciplinary issues.

However, she said she ran into one such former student about five or six years later.

“One little boy … would always, regardless of what somebody said, he had to react. I was like, ‘Listen, not every action deserves a reaction,’” Cheatham said. “And he was like, ‘Miss Samantha, that has taken me so far. I’ve stayed out of so much trouble because every time I get ready to do something, I can hear you saying that in the background.’”

In the past, Cheatham said she did not like to attract much attention to her community involvement, but she has since taken a front-and-center role and become a motivator.

"They always tell you, growth doesn't come from comfort zones. In school, I was shy, kind of just behind the scenes ... By being the executive director, I'm realizing that, some of our children, this is what they need to see."

Cheatham’s workday varies on the day-to-day level.

She typically goes to work around 7:45 a.m., sanitizes the area and does check-ins with teens and staff members. On any given day, she might need to speak at a public event, write a grant, plan a fundraiser, or hold an advisory board meeting.

For people thinking of working with children as a career, Cheatham said it’s important to have compassion and passion.

"Make sure that it's truly a passion of yours, not just something that you like to do," Cheatham said.

Outside of work, Cheatham's three sons and three daughters keep her busy. Her oldest is 14, her youngest is 5, and she has 6-year-old twins.

Cheatham often takes her children to Odell Weeks for a picnic, just like her parents did with she and her siblings growing up.

Not everything looks the same across the two generations, though, with new technology replacing some of the older activities.

“My oldest – I was not a game person – he likes to play Fortnite,” Cheatham said.

In the future, Cheatham hopes to go on a mission trip to another country, go back to school for a psychology degree and become a counselor.

Someday, Cheatham would also like to adopt a child.

"I know that sounds crazy, because I have six of my own, but that's just been something I've been wanting to do," Cheatham said.

Cheatham followed a winding path to get where she is today, from changing from her initial ambition to become a nurse to finding her calling in working with children.

For those who find themselves in a similar situation – unsure of where to go next, or unhappy with their current path – Cheatham said to listen to your intuition and never give up.

"Do what you love," Cheatham said. "Because if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life."