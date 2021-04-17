Rick Caldwell: Clemson fan dedicated to family, faith and state

He is familiar with the properties of chlorine, salt, mercury, floodwater, and COVID-19, and Rick Caldwell, in his more upbeat and relaxed moments, is also fluent in the lingo of Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson, Sammy Watkins and C.J. Spiller.

The die-hard Clemson football fan has spent most of his adult years rising through the ranks of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, dealing with relatively mundane problems as well as some monstrous ones, such as the 2005 Graniteville train wreck, one of the most calamitous events in local history.

The stress level may be a little lower now, as Caldwell is still working in Columbia but is a South Carolina Farm Bureau employee. He is the bureau's policy specialist and state legislative coordinator.

Back in his DHEC decades, Caldwell moved to Aiken in 2004, focusing on environmental programs in an area that included Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, including the Savannah River Site.

His efforts recently won recognition at a lofty level, as Caldwell was honored with the Order of the Palmetto, "reserved for South Carolinians who have made a positive impact over a significant period of time that has touched people throughout the state," as described in a statement from Brian Symmes, communications director for the governor's office.

"That certainly describes Rick Caldwell," Symmes added. "From being an important member of the team responding to the Graniteville train wreck in 2005 to serving in a critical role as the state responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. McMaster believed Mr. Caldwell’s career of service easily qualified him to be deserving of this unique honor.”

S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, described Caldwell as "the epitome of a dedicated state employee," in writing about Caldwell's impact.

"He worked closely with other legislators and me to quickly respond to constituent issues and resolve their problems rapidly. He will be missed by SCDHEC, but I look forward to working with him on agriculture issues in his new role," Taylor noted.

S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, recommended Caldwell for the statewide honor, and described him in a nominating letter to Gov. Henry McMaster. Referring to Caldwell, Blackwell wrote, "He has not been before the cameras, but he has attended countless public information sessions on behalf of SCDHEC, whether they were in Senate or House meeting rooms, a cinder block building in Wedgefield, S.C., various county council chambers, high school gyms, or major convention centers."

Caldwell knows the state well – the northern half, in particular, having spent much of his childhood in Pickens County. He was born in Leesburg, Virginia, and wound up moving to within a few miles from Clemson by age 6, en route to attending Pickens High and studying biological sciences ("Clemson's pre-med program," as he described it). The habits that he started at Clemson included attending all of the Tigers' football games, home and away.

Millbrook Baptist Church is among his normal Sunday destinations, and comprising his home team on the family front are his wife, Cristie, also known as Aiken Elementary School's current "teacher of the year," and the Caldwell daughters: Ansley, a junior at Clemson; and Ellie, an eighth-grader at Kennedy Middle School.

The father of the house also maintains extremely close ties with his mom, Martha, and the two share a daily tradition that goes into action at 7:30 a.m., when they talk (usually by phone) and pray together, with him being in South Carolina and her in Rosman, North Carolina, close to Brevard, her hometown.

Caldwell's S.C. DHEC roles began in Anderson and culminated in his service as the agency's assistant chief for environmental services and director of legislative affairs. He retired from S.C. DHEC Dec. 1, 2020, having served as the General Assembly's point of contact in formulating the response to COVID-19, which meant exceptionally long hours and high stakes for Caldwell and his professional colleagues around the state.

The best of Rick Caldwell • Date and place of birth: February 1970, Leesburg, Virginia. But I consider myself a South …

He also touched on some of his goals along the career path, including the desire "to work as hard as I could and to make sure that I represent my family, my faith and my state as best as I could, and to do that every single day."

That, he confirmed, was a substantial challenge.

"It was hard during Graniteville. We were working 18-hour days. It was hard during the pandemic, because we were working 18-hour days, but it was something that I'm really driven by."

Caldwell also addressed the idea of working with legislators and other government officials around the state.

"We have some of the greatest leaders in our state that are in the General Assembly as well as in the governor's office. We've got some fantastic, just brilliant minds — differing ideas which make us very great as a state — and really, it's a unique situation, because we really are able to accomplish a lot of things."

Receiving one of the state's top honors, he said, represented a team effort.

"I couldn't do anything by myself. It takes all of my co-workers, but it takes my family. It takes all of my friends to help me achieve things ... While it may be issued as an individual award, it's something that I definitely share with my family, my friends, my co-workers — people like that."

Among S.C. DHEC officials who worked closely with Caldwell in the past couple of years was Brannon Traxler, the agency's public health director. He used a written statement, noting, "Rick was extremely dedicated to serving the people of South Carolina through his work with DHEC, and he was a supportive colleague and friend. He was a big part of the work behind the scenes helping get information or answers to questions to many people in our state through their legislators, including during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Marshall Taylor, a former acting director of S.C. DHEC, also offered a statement on Caldwell's behalf. Now the agency's general counsel, Taylor wrote, "Rick's ... years of service with DHEC are indicative of the type of dedicated person he was and how much he cared for the agency. Working with him over the past few years and throughout the state's response to COVID-19, his passion for public service was never more apparent."

The South Carolina Farm Bureau role, Caldwell said, involves similar work but "kind of a different perspective," as he was previously addressing concerns through the lens of health and environmental control ("permitting and things along those lines"). He is now, however, looking at how to help farmers in their massive role in support of the state's economy.

"They feed us. They put clothes on our bodies, and they put fuel in our cars. I grew up in the small town of Pickens and ... had horses and cows and chickens, and so we had a very ... tiny farm, but it's something that I love."

Recalling his career transition, he said, "It had to be the right position for me to retire, and it really is the right position."

Caldwell’s top boosters at Clemson include Max Allen, the university’s vice president and chief of staff. He described Caldwell, a member of the university’s board of visitors, as “a dedicated volunteer,” as shown through attending numerous meetings and “always being a proponent for Clemson University.” Caldwell led the group in 2020.

Maxwell, recalling the past year, said, “He was able to assist us, particularly during the COVID times, to make sure that we had good information and relationships with the right people within DHEC to be able to respond to timely information and updates that we needed.”

Caldwell and his dozens of fellow board members are “goodwill ambassadors for the university throughout South Carolina,” Maxwell added. “They’re involved with things like student recruitment and activities, and are advocates for Clemson at the state and federal levels with our elected officials."

Caldwell described himself as "blessed," recalling "the opportunities that have been presented to me and just the ability to work with such wonderful people."