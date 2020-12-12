Ralph Courtney: Recognizing strengths, abilities of those with special needs

Ralph Courtney's office is a comfortable reminder of his day-to-day work.
On his shelves lie objects meant to comfort the individuals who enter his office: pictures of colleagues and individuals who filter in and out of Aiken County's Tri-Development Center, dolls and other toys, and coloring books with crayons.
More intriguing is the artwork: a drawing of him, created by a special needs individual, and aged illustrations of children and adults displaying their disabilities – blindness or wheelchair-boundness, conditions which many of the differently-abled people who step into the comfortingly cluttered space will be familiar.
The desk is really the only piece of furniture that stands out. It is professionally set and tidy, with plaques of accomplishments on the wall hanging above his chair. His laptop is still humming from a long day of use.
Courtney has been spending a lot more time on that computer during the last several months, especially on his email.
The Tri-Development Center director has an extensive job checking up on the hundreds of people with different and special needs his organization serves, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made that job much less hands-on.
Courtney's position involves assisting Aiken County's individuals with various ranges of autism, head and spinal cord injuries, and intellectual disabilities. It is truly a hands-on job, and requires a deep level of human compassion from he and his staff.
Hugs, handshakes and pats on the back are as common as coffee breaks and a great comfort to the people served who may have a deeper need for the comfort of human touch.
However, things have changed due to increased physical distancing precautions since the pandemic hit Aiken, and it has been harder for individuals with deeper mental disabilities who may be more "huggy or touchy," Courtney said.
"If all of a sudden, the people who usually come in hugging and shaking hands every morning suddenly aren't letting you do it, [they] don't understand why, and it's very disturbing to them," he noted. "We try to teach adult behavior, but we have some individuals who ... are still huggy, clingy or even just who shake hands. Of course, it's not all of them, but it is a good portion."
Staff members are tested twice a week and continually go through boxes of gloves and masks, but the devotion to help those in their programs are worth the extra hassle, he said, including his own.
Five decades, one goal
Courtney's passion for serving those with special needs spans nearly 50 years.
In his childhood, his family would usually bring a disabled family member or friend to his home for one reason or another, and the younger Courtney was instantly "intrigued" and developed a sense of respect for those with disabilities, as well.
Years later, while a student at the University of South Carolina Community College, Courtney's roommate introduced him to several differently-abled people from the work he did at the Babcock Center in Columbia, S.C., a facility that mirrors Tri-Development's work.
"He'd bring them over, and we'd have a cookout or something, just had a nice time overall," Courtney recalled.
Courtney soon joined the Babcock Center where he stayed for 20 years. While there, he helped develop the first community housing for disabled people in the state, an accomplishment he still looks back on fondly today.
After his work at the Babcock Center, he and his wife returned to Aiken, her hometown, and found the perfect position fitting Courtney's passion at the Tri-Development Center, where he has stayed for 29 years now.
One of the programs Courtney takes great pride in is the work program that individuals with special needs can attend. The program helps find jobs for the center's more functionally independent individuals, and it continues to be steady even during the pandemic.
Courtney often hears the fruit of his labors some days as leaf blowers keep the outside of the center location tidy.
Other programs, such as the center's day program, has had some minor blows to it in recent months, Courtney noted.
The day program affects hundreds of differently-abled individuals who live in their homes rather than at one of the center's designated assisted living homes.
The program provides activities, such as exercising, day trips, shopping, art activities and games and other hands-on activities for individuals.
Understandably, continuing with the program is just not practical during the pandemic, he said.
"It's unfortunate ... we really pride ourselves on getting people to get involved like normal citizens in a normal community," Courtney said. "Instead, we had to close it down for our people, especially those with severe disabilities."
The lack of participants in the day program has put a strain on the center's already conservative budget, causing the nearly 400 staff members to circulate to other areas in the center's programs to keep them employed though the risk of exposure to the coronavirus continues to rise.
The center overall has seen a 50% decrease in applicants even before the pandemic.
"It's a difficult line of work and not for everyone ... and once COVID came, particularly in the health care industry, people wanted to avoid [the virus]," Courtney said. "If they want to get involved, they can after the virus."
Another issue Courtney and his staff continue to face is the use of face masks among the individuals the center serves.
Every individual is different, Courtney noted, and everyone has a certain level of comprehension on the matter.
When faced with the dilemma, Courtney encourages his staff or a family member of the individual to model the behavior in and outside the home, which has overall created an excellent turnout for mask-wearing with the center's individuals.
The pandemic, however, has provided some financial relief for the center for the time being. The Transportation Program, which is provided to and from the adult day facilities and work sites, has been used less this year, offsetting the cost of gas.
The savings, Courtney said, are a reminder of the overall budget situation; but, nonetheless, they are helping the center stay afloat through such an uncertain time.
'Who else will?'
The pandemic, budget strains, and being well-aged past the 70-year mark – all are reasons Courtney is asked why he stays with Tri-Development when he could retire. After all, now would be the best time to stay at home.
Courtney responds simply: "... If we don't do it, who else will?"
He enjoys watching the progress the Tri-Development Center goes through, even during the rougher patches.
"Those we serve who live with their families need more than simply a day program facility," he said. "Our task is to assist them in securing meaningful roles. I believe helping them develop roles that are important to them is critical. They can be proud of their roles as workers through accomplishing a wide range of tasks in our day services and the community, proud of the friendships they develop, proud of volunteering, etc."
People want to be productive and develop meaningful relationships along the way, Courtney added, and individuals with disabilities are no different.
"They have the same needs for belonging as do the rest of us. Also, we all have our differences, and the acceptance of these differences is vital to a healthy society."
Retirement is a novel thought, but not one he's ready to fully entertain yet.
In the meantime, he divides his time with his wife and garden and visits his adult children and two young grandchildren when possible.
Outside his director role, he attends the Aiken Rotary Club and has previously served as head of the Aiken Rotary Club’s Bell Ringing Project for the Salvation Army.
He hopes he and his wife can travel again soon; they were recently due for a trip to Italy that was woefully canceled.
Nine months into the pandemic, the Tri-Development Center is getting by, and the individuals who benefit from it, the staff and Courtney remain busy and hopeful throughout it all.
"Seeing the smiling faces of those to whom we provide support [to] brings me back each day," he said. "I really feel good when I see individuals working and proud of what they do."