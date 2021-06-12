Pornnapa von Buedingen: Artist finds inspiration in everyday life

She grew up in Southeast Asia, in a country with monsoons, Buddhism, orchids, spicy food and a tropical climate as major parts of life. Pornnapa von Buedingen – largely known as Nong von B – is now thriving in a community largely known for horses, retirement living and seasonal sprinklings of camellia, azalea and magnolia blossoms.

Her focus these days is largely on creating colorful images of live oaks, local wildlife and other aspects of Aiken life, and the native of Thailand is getting an eager reception from a variety of art enthusiasts, drawing on her decades of experience in a mixed bag of environments.

“Her work focuses on local scenes and landmarks,” said Caroline Gwinn, executive director of Aiken Center for the Arts, “and it really resonated with the people that come into our gallery shop.”

Hopelands Gardens is one of her favorite locales for finding inspiration. "On Saturday, I like to go sit there in the morning and just paint right there. People may see me some time just sitting right there in ... some spot that's really quiet and not a lot of people."

Her American experience, however, began in one of the most congested places on the planet. After traveling about 9,000 miles, she faced New York City on her first day in the U.S., en route to life in the vicinity of Whiskey Road, Hopelands Gardens and Hitchcock Woods. She made her trans-oceanic jump in 2008, to work as an au pair, living with and working for a host family.

Her Willow Woods household also includes her husband, Christian von Buedingen, and their children, Fermata Club swim team members Christian Jr., 7; and Amalie, 4 (“named for their aunts, from Germany”). The lady of the house confirmed her status as “a full-time mom” in the midst of her projects involving acrylic paint, Sharpies, canvas and wood.

"She's just always loved art," her husband said. "The act of doing the art is the most entertaining part to her. She really does enjoy it."

The family's Thai is relatively new to Aiken’s art scene. "I recently had an opportunity to dedicate time to my passion – teaching my children to paint and focusing on Aiken and my family as inspiration. My very first paintings was the portrait of my kids,” she recalled.

Her nickname – Nong – is kid friendly, having its roots in the Thai language, and meaning "little sister" or "little brother."

"I began painting in middle school and I love it,” recalled the artist, who grew up northeast of Bangkok. Her younger years included working in “poster colors,” a popular concept in Thailand that helped lead her to winning a variety of competitions. Her parents, however, were not enthusiastic about her pursuit of art, so she steered into business school.

Once she settled into life in Aiken, she shifted gears, with cameras and paint brushes as common tools of the trade she loves. "All my paintings, I paint from my pictures that I took. I take photos ... everywhere I go – flowers, landscapes or portraits."

Referring to painting, she said, “People do oil a lot, but I never try it, because it looks so complicated. You have to have some studio, you get the smell and things, and you need some studio to try oil painting, but I don’t have that and I don’t have so much time. I have kids with me all the time, and I paint a little bit and let it dry and I just go do something else and that’s why I do acrylic and I love it.”

She normally uses canvas as her painting surface, but has recently started using reclaimed wood from horse pastures' fences. "To my surprise, my painting on reclaimed wood has proven popular, and now I started to do scribble art with just paper and Sharpies, because I just love drawing a lot, and people love my arts, so I continue to do more arts."

Children's portraits, in particular, have been among her more popular pursuits. "They send me a photo that they took, and I just do the commission work ... like a family portrait, and now I start to do some scribble art, like a drawing, really quick. You send me your whole family photo, and I just scribble for you – just marker and paper. That's it. No ... eraser. Just drawing. It's very cool and people really like it."

She also substituted concrete for canvas at least once, decorating a sidewalk next to a curbed grate inlet – a street drain. Von Buedingen was among artists selected to help spread an anti-litter message, encouraging people not to allow trash or other contaminants into drains and consequently into the Savannah River. Her creation is at the intersection of Broad and 11th streets, in front of an unoccupied building formerly used as an antique shop.

Aiken's Makin' is on her agenda for the months ahead, she noted, anticipating the hugely popular arts showcase normally held in downtown Aiken in September. The 2020 version was scrubbed due to COVID-19.

She has other outlets, and her front yard was the scene for one sale. "It's really cool, because the people love it," she recalled.