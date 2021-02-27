Philanthropic Educational Organization promotes women's education in Aiken

With about 6,000 chapters and more than 150 years of history, the Philanthropic Educational Organization has offered its members two things: close-knit friendships and an opportunity to help fellow women.
There are multiple PEO chapters in the Aiken and Central Savannah River Area, and all of them share a mission to support women on their educational paths.
Amy Gray, treasurer of Aiken’s Chapter B, said the organization is full of women who value education. Her chapter has 35 members.
"It's just a marvelous group of women to be associated with," Gray said.
Both internationally and locally, PEO offers multiple scholarship programs for women. These include scholarships for high school seniors, women who had to stop attending school but wish to start again, graduate students and doctoral students.
Helping local students
Dr. Elizabeth Benton has been a member of PEO for 56 years. In her time, Benton said she has served on multiple committees and has been president of Chapter B. For the last 18 years, she has been the chair of a committee that finds recipients of a need-based grant.
The Program for Continuing Education, or PCE, provides grants to women whose education has been interrupted. While the grant is funded by the international PEO Sisterhood, local chapters are in charge of finding eligible students.
"It's been rewarding to assist other women to complete their education," Benton said.
Janay Hampton was one of those students. In 2020, Hampton received $1,800 to finish her nursing degree at USC Aiken.
On Feb. 15, 2021, Hampton started working at her new job at Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta. She is a registered nurse working primarily with cardiac patients in the ICU/PCU area.
The scholarship alleviated some of the stress of attending and paying for school. Hampton said paying out of pocket for a few semesters wasn’t easy.
Hampton learned about the grant from her school’s dean, Dr. Thayer McGahee. Although Hampton was unfamiliar with PEO before, she now considers Benton and other members to be like family.
“I’m thankful to have gotten to know each and every single one of them. They’ve changed my life in so many different ways,” Hampton said.
Someday, Hampton wants to return to school to become a nurse practitioner and open her own practice. She also hopes to start a nonprofit to help students in need.
“They [PEO] put in my heart to one day give back, to be able to just help somebody else,” Hampton said.
Sisterhood
Chapter B holds night meetings, attracting members whose work hours would prevent them from joining a chapter that meets during the day. Benton, a retired educator who taught home economics at Aiken High School before taking on administrator roles, said many women were not part of the workforce when she joined PEO in the 1960s.
The organization offered a way for Benton to get to know women with similar interests, and the philanthropic aspect was another important reason for joining.
"PEO believes very strongly in education, particularly education for women,” Benton said. “And being a retired educator myself, of course, I've always had an interest in that."
Fellow Chapter B member Stephanie Ludwig described PEO as being similar to a college sorority, in that it’s a supportive group of women with a focus on philanthropy – except PEO extends beyond graduation.
Ludwig has been a state officer for PEO, traveling to different chapters all over South Carolina. Despite the different locations and members, Ludwig still felt at home during her travels.
"Although the faces are not the same as your own chapter, it still feels like your own chapter because the meetings are conducted in the same way, and, well, we all share the same objectives,” Ludwig said. “It's a very welcoming feeling."
Gray echoed Ludwig's sentiment, saying that she and her fellow members have found friendly faces all over, whether during official PEO gatherings or on vacation.
"It's amazing," Gray said. "They [PEO members] go on these cruises, and they come home with six best buddies that they found out were PEOs."
While PEO has fostered lifelong friendships for many of its members, its mission to help women achieve their educational goals remains a valuable part of the experience.
"It's more than just a social thing. That's part of it, of course, but the fact that the byproduct of that is something useful to the community is very rewarding," Gray said.