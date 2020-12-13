Nutcracker Tea: Annual tea preludes ballet performance in Aiken

On the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6, the Aiken Civic Ballet hosted its annual Nutcracker Tea at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
This event is a prelude to "The Nutcracker" ballet performance that will be held Dec. 18, 19, and 20 at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center.
The Nutcracker Tea is a dressy affair for young children who have an interest in dancing. Also, it is a way for them to meet the "Nutcracker" performers. The event this year was a little different than previous events. Social distancing precautions were observed, and a third tea was added so as not to have too many people in the museum at one time. Also, participants wore face coverings due to the current pandemic.
Diane Toole Miller is the artistic director for the Aiken Civic Ballet.
The only time people at the tea did not wear their face coverings was while briefly posing for the photographs.