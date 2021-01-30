No Black History Parade in Aiken for 2021, but themes of unity and education still vital

The Black Historical Committee of Aiken won’t be holding its annual Black History Parade this year due to COVID-19, but the importance of the decades-old parade is worth remembering even without floats, motorcycles and politicians in convertibles.
This would have been the 21st year of the parade, which rolls down Hampton Avenue near downtown Aiken.
Charonica Pope, secretary of the committee, said the parade is a Black history parade, but is also focused on bringing the community together as a whole, for all cultures to be on display in Aiken.
Aiken has a lot of history, Pope said, even from its beginnings, mentioning that Aiken County was founded by several Black men.
Rick Brown, a former employee of the Aiken Department of Public Safety, created the parade, along with committee president Anthony White.
The first theme of the parade was education, “because we knew, know now and always have known education is important,” White said in an interview with the Aiken Standard last year.
Since the Aiken Black History Parade's beginnings, it has highlighted all facets of careers.
There are educational aspects to many of the floats each year.
In 2018, for example, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity won first place in the parade when their float included antique cauldrons and an authentic wood-burning stove.
“To me, it just teaches that there is growth, there is unity,” Pope said.
“It teaches people that this is how things were, and this is how things are now. People back then worked very hard to get to where we are today. To me, we’re living off our ancestors and our parents’ and grandparents’ blessing of growth.”
Recent themes of the parade have included “Continuing the Dream for Unity” and “Days of the '70s,” which included soul outfits and dancers from the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
“It's a learning experience that helps all of us who really didn’t know, but also for the whole community to see how we all, as a people, have grown,” Pope said.