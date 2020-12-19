Mrs. Claus: Behind the scenes at the North Pole

Everyone knows about Santa Claus. You know the story – every year, Santa and his reindeer deliver Christmas presents to children all around the world. In exchange, folks leave him his favorite meal of milk and cookies. The legendary toymaker has been featured in movies, songs, TV shows and even this very newspaper.

On the other hand, not nearly so much is known about Santa's wife, Mrs. Claus. But thanks to her exclusive interview with the Aiken Standard, that's about to change.

The jolly elf is spending her holiday in Aiken this year with her cousin, world-famous storyteller Mother Goose.

The Aiken Standard sat down with Mrs. Claus just before her Zumba class at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center.

AS: What do you do on Christmas Eve when Santa is off in his sleigh?

After helping him get ready for a big night of delivering toys, I finally get to sit down and just rest with my feet up!

AS: What's it like to live at the North Pole?

MRS. CLAUS: It's cold, but Santa and I visit all around the world. Not many people know the many Santa suits he has. Some are made of kente cloth, some are space suits for when he goes out into space to double-check that all the routes are clear on Christmas Eve, sometimes he wears a snow suit – which he loves his red snow suit with fur – and he has a tropical shirt with flip flops for when he goes to Florida to rest.

AS: Do y'all ever take vacations to somewhere warm?

MRS. CLAUS: Santa and I, we like to come to Aiken because my cousin, Mother Goose, is there. Santa has access to special carrots that give his reindeer extra oomph when they have to travel around the world.

AS: What are Santa's favorite cookies?

MRS. CLAUS: Oh, he loves his gingerbread men, and I have a great big gingerbread man that I'm baking him for Christmas.

AS: That's cute. So what are your favorite cookies?

MRS. CLAUS: My favorite cookies are snowball cookies.

AS: What are you thinking of giving to Santa for Christmas this year?

MRS. CLAUS: I'm giving him a pass to the Lessie B. Price center and the parks department's exercise rooms. They have such good classes. As a matter of fact, I'm dancing with Bonnie Maxwell and her Zumba class. It keeps me in shape for baking all those cookies.

AS: About how many elves do you think live in the North Pole?

MRS. CLAUS: We have maybe 60 elves in the North Pole. Santa gives them the designs, and they make the toys. But we have elves – just like Amazon has places all around the world that deliver, we have elves that help Santa, and that's how we get the job done.

AS: What's your favorite part of Christmas?

MRS. CLAUS: My favorite part of Christmas is riding in the sleigh past all the churches, so we all remember to believe in the joy of Christmas.

AS: How do y'all know who's been bad or good?

MRS. CLAUS: (Laughs) Santa knows everything. You know, when you say that he sees you when you're sleeping and he knows when you're awake, and knows when you've been bad or good, well, Santa really does.

AS: What made you want to marry Santa Claus?

MRS. CLAUS: Oh-ho-ho-ho, Santa had such a twinkle in his eye, I couldn't resist him.

AS: A lot of what you do is kind of behind the scenes, while Santa is the face of the operation, so what is your role at the North Pole?

MRS. CLAUS: My role at the North Pole is keeping the spirit of Christmas alive. Sometimes, Santa gets pooped! And so I feed him more gingerbread cookies, and I get him up doing tai chi, and that relaxes him. And then I read him stories.

AS: Other than Christmas, what are your favorite holidays?

MRS. CLAUS: Ooh, I love all the holidays. I like Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah, and Diwali because they all have to do with lights. And when we light up our hearts and our eyes and our love for everybody, the real meaning of Christmas comes out. (Tears up) Sorry about that.

AS: Does Santa snore? I was just wondering.

MRS. CLAUS: Santa does snore, but if I just give him a little nudge, he rolls over and stops.

AS: What's your drink of choice: hot chocolate, apple cider, coffee or tea?

MRS. CLAUS: Definitely hot chocolate with mini marshmallows.

AS: What's on the menu for the North Pole's Christmas dinner?

MRS. CLAUS: Santa's always so happy to come home and have roast beef.

AS: Other than Christmas preparations, what are your hobbies?

MRS. CLAUS: I like reading, and I go to the library all the time. I like telling all the stories from long, long ago and seeing children all around the world's faces light up when they hear a story.

AS: How are y'all staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic this year? Things must be different.

MRS. CLAUS: Well, my mask makes me look like I have Santa's beard! We're all just doing the best we can. We're all hoping for good results from the doctors and scientists that we'll have a better 2021.

AS: What would you like to say to the children of all ages reading this story?

MRS. CLAUS: To keep on believing that it's kindness and joy that help heal the world in so many ways.

AS: Do you have anything else you'd like to add?

MRS. CLAUS: Thank you to Mother Goose for letting me visit! We like Aiken for Christmas Eve because they have all of the stables, and the reindeer love to hide in Hopelands Gardens where Mother Goose tells stories in the Rye Patch.