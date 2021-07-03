MOAA members focus on advocacy, learning and service

Dick Dewar, Allen Budnick, Rebecca Lorraine and dozens of their neighbors have Newberry Hall on their social calendars almost every month of the year, for time to share a meal, encouragement and memories from around the world, with heavy emphasis on such places as South Korea, Vietnam and Germany.

Aiken's Military Officers Association of America chapter, the oldest in the state, has Dewar as president and is part of a nationwide association with more than 350,000 members from every branch of service – "a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and representing the interests of military officers at every stage of their careers," as described on the national organization's website.

The local chapter, which dates back to 1963, has Budnick as its first vice president and Lorraine as second vice president, also editing the newsletter. Other officers include Brent Caldwell, secretary; and Sharon Smoot, treasurer. David Twigg coordinates meetings. The chapter has 81 members and 14 surviving spouses.

Smoot, the treasurer, noted, "We aren't just military officers. We take enlisted, too, so that's unique to the Aiken chapter."

Her own background, she added, does not include service as a military officer, but is by way of her late husband, Navy veteran Richard Smoot, who retired as a command master chief.

"We have speakers each meeting, which is once a month, 10 months out of the year, and for me, the speakers are wonderful and so informative," she added. July and August – the hottest of the hot months – are meeting-free. Otherwise, gatherings are on the first Wednesday of the month.

Smoot said she also appreciates the chapter's policy of random seating at its meetings, to encourage members to get to know each other better.

"You go for the speakers and you go for the camaraderie, but also you find that there's somebody doing something – either volunteering or working, depending on their age – that makes you go, 'I can connect with that.'"

Dewar, the president, described the membership roll, writing, "I suspect that if we surveyed, we would touch all major countries and many smaller ones. We have two admirals, many Navy captains, many Army and Air Force colonels. ... Most do not speak of their experiences in detail; only where they were stationed."

For one, that includes service in the Korean conflict, and others saw combat in Vietnam and the Middle East, he noted. Members' passports tend to have a variety of stamps, with backgrounds involving service in such places as Belgium, the U.K., Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Dewar also offered a list of reasons in support of MOAA membership, starting with the opportunity to "make yourself heard," in terms of lobbying to preserve military benefits. Other themes on the list included "give back to the community," "expand social opportunities and "network with fellow officers."

Completing the list were "stay informed," "influence state legislation" and "find camaraderie with a purpose."

The gathering is "a group of members that are very quiet about what they did in the military," Smoot said. "They are just like these gentle giants, but do not brag about their service. It's like 'still waters run deep.'"

The national organization, based in Arlington, Virginia, was originally known as TROA – The Retired Officers Association – and the local chapter's outreach includes donations to support the USO and local Fisher House programs, along with recognizing top performers in local high schools' Junior ROTC units.

Honorees, in the case of top teenagers, represent Aiken, South Aiken, Midland Valley, North Augusta, Silver Bluff, Wagener-Salley, Strom Thurmond, McCormick, Barnwell, Denmark-Olar, Allendale-Fairfax and Batesburg-Leesville high schools, Dewar noted.

Augusta also has an MOAA chapter, and South Carolina's units beyond Aiken are in Okatie, Charleston, Columbia, Spartanburg, Surfside Beach, Hilton Head Island, Salem, Seneca and Greenwood. Charlotte, N.C., has a chapter as well.

The MOAA, at the national level, puts top emphasis on "providing first-class service to our members," as stated on the website. It also notes, "We are the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the military community. We provide expert advice and guidance to our members."