Maryann Burgess: Serving the community with a heart for those in need

The past couple of months brought a change of scenery for Maryann Burgess, as she has wrapped up a 30-year career with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and shifted into the role of running the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.

Her new base of operations dates back to 2003 and was established "to address the lack of a coordinated response to investigations into child abuse in Aiken County," and the territory has familiar features for Burgess.

A native of Elgin, Illinois, she spent her formative years in suburban Chicago, and has wound up focusing most of her professional life on kids in tough situations around Aiken. The majority of her career in public safety was as a captain, leading the agency's youth services division, and that, in turn, meant investigating crimes against children and crimes committed by children.

She shared some thoughts on peaks and valleys in her new role, as executive director of the advocacy center.

"I guess the best part is being able to offer services to children that really need us. I mean, we exist to help children and families through traumas that were suffered through abuse, because it's not always the parent that's the abuser. It could be a neighbor. It could be whoever, but I think that the best part is to be able to be in that role of offering very valuable services to families — children especially," she said.

The toughest part of the job runs through similar territory, as in such situations as when "we can get a child and a family through, and things will go very smoothly, but sometimes all the parts don't operate as we hope that they should."

The friction might come from a hang-up in terms of the judicial system, a lawyer, the Department of Juvenile Justice or the Department of Social Services. "There's so many facets to the things that we do here," she noted.

She and her husband, Craig Burgess, can appreciate each other's work, as he retired in September 2020, wrapping up a 27-year run with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. He started in a new position at the Savannah River Site in March.

The two former cops — empty-nesters for the most part — can also appreciate the challenges of bringing up a family, as their family tree includes five daughters and one granddaughter. The support system along the way has included St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, where the Burgesses are parishioners.

There is plenty to learn, Maryann confirmed, referring to her new career post and how the agency's "moving parts" are to be kept running efficiently. "It's like drinking from a fire hydrant, but it's good work. It's good work for me."

Among Burgess' other co-workers in a variety of projects has been Peggy Ford, executive director of Children's Place, which has as its mission "to protect, heal, and strengthen children and families from the impact of trauma in their lives through education, treatment, and prevention services," as described on its website.

Ford immediately chose the word "passion" when asked about the resources that Burgess brings to her responsibilities. "She really is passionate about children and families, and she also likes to help," Ford said.

Liz Stewart, treasurer of the board for the advocacy center, made similar comments. "She's a quick learner. Probably, if I had to list the No. 1 thing, though, it would be that she has a great passion for whatever she does. She was very passionate about helping youth. I think she found her niche, at public safety, with that, and of course, that is continuing on with us."

Stewart, who is also one of the Burgesses' neighbors from church, added, "She is very passionate about putting things in place that will benefit the children we serve. She just approaches everything with a lot of integrity, a lot of clarity of thought. She has a vision already for where she wants to take us, and she's pretty passionate about getting there."

Lt. Tim Thornton, with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, has known Burgess for decades, since both were at USC Aiken, studying criminal justice together.

"She always had a heart for those in need, especially those navigating through the criminal justice system whether as a victim or first-time juvenile offender," he wrote.

"The Child Advocacy Center has always been a valuable resource for local law enforcement. Their expertise in communicating with children of abuse is incredible. They have a unique ability to connect with kids on their level that is vital to successful prosecution of the offender while beginning the long-term process of emotional and psychological healing."

Thornton also addressed Burgess' recent transition from law enforcement to child advocacy. "It's an awesome fit between the CAC and the surrounding communities they serve," he wrote.

Another admirer is Serena McDaniel, a senior assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit, which covers Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties. She commented that Burgess' new role "puts everything she knows into practice, and she can make sure things are run correctly over there."

She said Burgess is hugely dedicated to her line of work and "wouldn't let the burnout get to her or ruin her mental health, because it was so important to do what she was doing."

"It's not common to find people that care at the level that we do and that she does. People will say they do, but they don't ... She put her money where her mouth was."

Work can be a high-energy engagement for Burgess, McDaniel said, recalling some of Burgess' more adrenaline-loaded moments. "She wasn't aggressive or mean. She just felt that she was trying to do the right thing to help people, to help children, and she had a relationship with the schools in the City of Aiken — principals, assistant principals and guidance counselors — and she did her job very well."

One of those principals was Gayle Gulick, who knew Burgess via his years at Silver Bluff and South Aiken high schools, in that order. When asked about Burgess' service, he paraphrased a quote, writing, "No person ever stands so tall as to bend down to help a child."

Another educator familiar with Burgess is Melencia Johnson, an associate professor of sociology at USC Aiken. Johnson wrote, "She has guest lectured at least a dozen times and had the opportunity to influence dozens of students. Several of my students recall our career panel day as one that informed their law enforcement career choice."

"I don't think I have met a harder worker," Stewart said. "She is really putting in the time ... I am absolutely thrilled that she has joined our agency; and frankly, I'm really pretty proud to be working with her. She's a wonderful person."

Burgess also expressed appreciation for the community where she has spent most of her adult years so far.

"I do know that we have great wealth here in Aiken. We have great community partnerships. I think that's one of the things that I really enjoy about Aiken, because I am not from South Carolina. I've enjoyed the community that exists here — the partnerships between agencies and members of the community that step up to do the right thing, who sit on boards and volunteer their time."

Her service on a variety of boards, she said, helped in terms of helping Burgess understand how the community works and which assets are at hand.

She and her husband, she said, enjoy logging mileage around their neighborhood, in Gem Lakes, to deal with some of the stress they face from day to day.

"My husband and I like to bike in the summer, largely, because then we can jump in the swimming pool, when we're done."

She added, "We walk at least two miles, usually, and it just helps me release a lot that's been on my shoulders all day, and it helps me just to get that fresh air ... Just being outside and walking through my neighborhood brings me joy."

Burgess also gets a kick out of visiting her childhood turf, where her mom and sister still live. The family-owned restaurant Beef Villa, she said, is a favorite destination — either the one in Elgin (where Burgess worked as a teenager) or its counterpart at O'Hare International Airport.

"The minute I go home to visit Mom and my sister, the first thing I want to do is go to Beef Villa and have my 'extra juicy' with 'extra sweet.' That's what you order. 'Extra juicy, extra sweet.' It's awesome," she said, with a laugh.

Burgess also finds a measure of sweetness in her professional background.

"I feel I was called to be a police officer. I think some people know what they want to do in life. Some people, it comes to them later in life, but I think I always knew. I knew since I was 8 years old that I wanted to be a police officer, and I'm one of the lucky ones that got to do what I'm supposed to do. At least, that's the way I feel."

Her new job represented "the door I was supposed to go through," she said. "I'm very honored to be in the position I'm in, to continue what I feel was my first mission, and I felt that this is just a continuation of why I'm here, and I'm very happy to serve in that capacity."

The idea now, she said, is "to make our center the best around and the best place that we can serve children in a capacity that promotes their healing and their wellness."