Mary Commons: Aiken Tech’s ‘biggest cheerleader’ has flair for fundraising

After fundraising for more than 20 years to help local students pursue an education, one recent retiree is looking to spend even more time giving back to the Aiken community.
Mary Commons retired from Aiken Technical College in the spring. She was the ATC Foundation director, raising funds for scholarships and promoting an educational institution in which she believes.
An Aikenite since 1999, Commons said she loves her quiet life in the town. She loves the downtown area, Hopelands Gardens and the area's history.
However, the mother of two's love for fundraising began long before she ended up in Aiken.
Growing up in Chicago
Commons said there were about 30 kids on her block in Chicago, where she grew up with her brother and two sisters. They'd ride their bikes everywhere and build forts, she said.
"We never had a care in the world. We'd run out the door early in the morning, and my mom would be saying, 'Be back by dinner,'" Commons said. "When I think of the places we rode to back then, I'm like, oh my gosh. I wouldn't let my kids down the streets nowadays."
Commons and some of the neighborhood girls would write scripts and put on plays. In one play, she played the role of Sleeping Beauty.
These small neighborhood productions weren't just for fun, though. Commons said the kids were trying to raise money for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon, an annual broadcast that raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association – an effort that makes Commons wonder if that's where she got her start in fundraising.
"We had chairs set up in the yard, and people would pay like a quarter to come see our play. One friend was the prince, and we put a mustache on her and a crown, and I'm laying there like Sleeping Beauty. And she pretends to kiss me and wake me up, and I guess all the boys were heckling, like, 'Oh, you're gonna kiss her.' And she's like, 'And what if I really did?' She, like, broke out of character," Commons recalled, laughing.
A flair for fundraising
Before coming to the Aiken area in 1999, Commons moved from Chicago to Florida, and then to a small town in Tennessee.
Her two children were young at the time, and Commons was doing a lot of volunteer work. She saw an ad in the newspaper for a part-time job opening at the local community college and noticed that she was a perfect fit.
"It was everything I liked to do, like help plan parties, and raise money, and work with the community. I said, they actually pay people to do this? You know, I'd been volunteering," Commons said.
A month after she started working at the college, she was hired full-time. She stayed there for five years, planning events and fundraising for scholarships. These experiences served her well as she transitioned to her role at Aiken Tech.
Commons started off as an administrative assistant at the school. Later, she became interim director and then director of the ATC Foundation.
Some of her responsibilities at ATC included handling private gifts, planned gifts such as those made through wills, event planning and, of course, fundraising.
The role led to her meeting figures like senators, business owners and even renowned performers.
As part of ATC's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" scholarship fundraising events, surprise guests like Broadway stars, comedians, the group Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, storytellers and folk musician Livingston Taylor have performed in Aiken.
The most rewarding part of the job was knowing that she could make a difference and help kids go to school, Commons said. She said she met many students who, if it weren't for a scholarship, wouldn't have been able to attend classes.
Providing students funds to overcome obstacles, like purchasing textbooks, often made a difference.
"Some of them would say, well, 'If I didn't get this book money, there's no way I could've attended college. I would've never made it.' And that's just so sad to hear, that something like a $200 book, and they weren't going to go to school. And that breaks my heart," Commons said.
Along with having an outgoing personality that suited someone in the fundraising business, Commons had a passion for ATC.
She said she believed in everything the college was doing, so she would go out to the community and talk about the school "nonstop." Her two children attended the college.
Commons called ATC one of Aiken's best-kept secrets. She praised the school's campus and its variety of programs, including those for paramedics, welders and dental assistants.
"If I believe in something, I get so passionate about it, I just ramble on," Commons said. "I totally believe in higher education, and Aiken Tech. I'm still their biggest cheerleader."
To raise money, it was important not to get discouraged, Commons explained. Many times, people who initially said "no" to her donation requests would later say "yes."
Pumping herself up after rejections was part of the job.
"You just gotta keep plugging away, ... so don't let one 'no' disappoint you. You just gotta keep doing it because you know you're doing the right thing, and it's going to help someone eventually," Commons said.
Despite being turned away every now and then, Commons found that people in Aiken were willing to support her efforts at ATC.
"That's a nice thing about this area," Commons said. "Everybody has your back, no matter if you're the head of Savannah River Site, or you own this restaurant; it's like, everybody gives something and has your back."
Continuing to give
Although Commons has enjoyed her retirement so far, it hasn't been what she imagined it would be before the COVID-19 pandemic. She had planned to take a dream retirement trip to England, Scotland and Paris, which has been postponed for now.
The pandemic also meant she didn't get to say a proper goodbye to the folks at work.
"It's only been almost six months since I retired; but I feel like, you know, it didn't feel like a real retirement because I didn't get to say goodbye to people, or do all kinds of stuff," Commons said. "Just like graduation. You know, everybody, it's like they graduated from high school or college, but no celebration. This is something I was so excited [about], to retire. And grateful, because I had just turned 60 and could retire. It [was] kind of like, all the air was let out of it."
Commons said the reason she retired was to spend more time with her family. Alongside her husband, she has taken trips to Chicago and Tampa for long visits with her family. She has visited Wisconsin, Michigan and Mexico in her travels, as well.
Retirement has also given Commons time to dig into two hobbies: reading and writing. She has written poems and stories, and with the help of her Chicago-based musician brother, she has even written a song.
With her newfound free time, Commons has more room in her schedule to indulge in one of her favorite activities: trips to Disney World.
A lifelong Disney fan, Commons grew up going to the theme park since the first year it opened. She passed on the tradition when she raised her own children, and she still goes with her husband every other year.
Some of her favorite rides are Expedition Everest in Disney's Animal Kingdom and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom.
"When you get there, it's like, all the troubles in the world go away, and you feel like a kid again," Commons said.
Even though Commons has enjoyed traveling and visiting family during her retirement, she still hopes to give back to the community. She's planning to start doing some volunteer work in the spring.
"When I think of all the people I've met, from senators to heads of corporations to small-business owners, I'm like, wow. What a career I've had. When I look back on it, I've met some really interesting and just very powerful, influential people. I think back, and I'm just amazed," Commons said. "And so, now in retirement, I want to use that kind of platform to give back to the community."