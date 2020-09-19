Lucy Knowles: Preserving Aiken's past is important

The preservation of Aiken’s past is a priority for Lucy Knowles.

She has been among the most vocal in a group of local residents who want to keep the old Aiken County Hospital safe from demolition.

In addition, Knowles and her husband, architect Martin Buckley, tried to buy the former Aiken County Council building, but County Council voted to sell it to WTC Investments LLC instead.

Knowles described those structures recently as buildings that “just spoke to me.”

The old hospital, a brick building constructed prior to World War II, has a facade that is “fabulous,” Knowles said. “It’s got presence.”

County Council’s former meeting place, she added, “is the best example of mid-century modern architecture in Aiken."

Knowles is the vice chair of the Aiken Design Review Board, which reviews applications for Certificates of Appropriateness for construction, alteration, demolition, and relocation of structures in the Historic Overlay District and the Old Aiken Overlay District.

She also is on the board of trustees for the Hitchcock Woods Foundation, which maintains and protects one of the nation’s largest urban forests.

As a former member of the Aiken Planning Commission, Knowles played a key role in the decision to increase the minimum lot size from one to three acres in the city’s Residential Single-Family/Stable zoning district.

She also worked on tree and sign ordinances along with Horse District zoning initiatives to preserve and create the open spaces needed for the training of horses, polo and other equestrian activities.

In addition, “I was in the group that wrote Aiken’s historic ordinance,” Knowles said. “That is basically what the Design Review Board enforces.”

At the Green Boundary Club, Knowles serves on Board of Governors and is the president of the Green Boundary Foundation, which preserves the historic facade of the private club’s home on Whiskey Road.

Knowles also is involved in the Fermata Foundation, which is renovating the gym at the Fermata Club, which used to be the site of the Fermata School for Girls.

“Lucy and I have worked on a few boards together, and I have found her to be a tremendous resource for Aiken history,” said Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders. “She is always willing to help, and she is very fun and easy to work with.”

The reason for Knowles’ enthusiasm is simple.

“The architecture and the green spaces, particularly Hitchcock Woods, are what make Aiken special and attractive to people,” she said. “They’re why people come here.”

Knowles was born in Aiken, and her family members were among the city’s prominent Winter Colony residents.

Her father, Bobby Knowles, was one of this nation’s top amateur golfers. He played in the Masters in 1951 and 1952, and he was a member of the winning 1951 Walker Cup team.

For more than 30 years, Bobby Knowles was the chairman of the Masters Scoring Committee, which invented the system of keeping score in golf in relation to par.

His great-grandfather was the famous author Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who wrote "Paul Revere's Ride," “The Song of Hiawatha,” and “Evangeline.”

“Everybody loved him,” said Knowles of her father, who died in 2003. “He had a great personality. He never meant a stranger. When I go to the doctor or something, people will still say, ‘Oh, are you Bobby Knowles’ daughter?’”

Knowles’ mother, Barbara Rutherfurd Knowles, was among the founders of the Green Boundary Club and she served as its president for many years. She also was an accomplished golfer.

Bobby and Barbara, who died in 2005, had two daughters. Alice became a thoroughbred racehorse trainer, and Lucy became a lawyer.

“I did play golf, but I wasn’t very good at it,” Lucy Knowles said.

She was named for her maternal grandmother, Lucy Page Mercer Rutherfurd, who was best known in American history for her affair with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“My mother would talk about President Roosevelt, so I knew there was a family connection,” Knowles said. “But I didn’t know exactly the nature of it until I was 16 and an article came out in ‘Life’ magazine. It was sort of a big deal at the time.”

Like her mother, Knowles attended Aiken Day School. Then she went to the Foxcroft School in Virginia.

Knowles majored in political science at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Following her graduation, she took a year off.

“I went to California, and I worked at a ski resort,” she said.

Knowles also was a campaign worker during George McGovern’s 1972 presidential bid.

“They needed somebody to sit up in the hotel suite where he (McGovern) was staying in Los Angeles and take messages,” Knowles said. “That was part of my job. I remember Gary Hart would come through there. I also was a volunteer coordinator.”

Afterward, Knowles earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina.

“Wellesley was a women’s college, and part of its emphasis was that you were supposed to go out and support yourself,” Knowles said. “I thought law seemed to be the most sensible career since I was studying political science, and it was a good fit.”

Following graduation, she and another woman, Vickie Eslinger, formed the firm of Eslinger & Knowles in Columbia.

“We did a lot of domestic relations work and a certain amount of employee-related law,” Knowles said.

Their clients included a female newspaper reporter who was being paid less than her male colleagues and professors at the University of South Carolina who challenged the school’s mandatory retirement age policy.

“Then I came back here (to Aiken) and worked for Bob Harte and Elmer Hatcher, and their law firm had the public defender contract,” Knowles said. “After Bob ran for (Second Judicial Circuit) solicitor and was elected, I worked for him in the solicitor’s office. That was a part-time job for me. Then I worked on my own for a while until I got hired by the (United States) Department of Energy.”

Knowles has worked for the Department of Energy, or DOE, for more than 30 years.

For approximately 17 of those years, she has been the chief council for DOE’s Savannah River Operations Office.

Knowles and her staff represent the DOE on matters such as “government contracts and environmental law,” she said. “And then there are various federal things we do with the Freedom of Information Act, federal personnel and cybersecurity. My own specialty is fraud against the government. I enjoy my work, I enjoy the people I work with, and I enjoy serving my country.”

Knowles and her husband have two grown sons, Kit Buckley and Martin “Bobby” Buckley.

During her free time, Knowles likes to go horseback riding. She has competed in Aiken Horse Shows, and she also used to participate in foxhunting. She currently is a social member of the Aiken Hounds.

As for the future, Knowles is hopeful that parts of Aiken will continue to remain unchanged as the community continues to grow.

“I want to see a flourishing downtown and a flourishing Horse District,” she said. “I think Aiken is coming around to the idea that historic preservation is important, but more could definitely be done.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that Knowles opposes all expansion and transformation.

“Appropriate development in the appropriate places is good,” she said. “For instance, I would love to see apartments go into the old Aiken County Hospital. That would be good for downtown, and it’s appropriate development.”