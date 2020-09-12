Lionel Smith: From bowties to bikes, life is anything but ‘Limited’

While still in high school, Lionel Smith found a lifelong career that, well, suited him perfectly: selling quality men’s clothes.

For more than 50 years, Smith, known as Smitty to most, has been a sartorial fixture on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken – first at a local department store, then at a men’s haberdashery and, since the 1970s, at his own men’s store, Lionel Smith Ltd., next to The Alley.

“When I was in high school – I grew up just south of Fayetteville, North Carolina – I had a friend whose family had a lot of money, and our family did not have a lot of money. But we were good friends,” Smith said. “I’d go with him over to Fayetteville to a store where he always bought his clothes.”

Those trips set Smith on a “trajectory,” he said, toward his goal of owning his own men’s store.

“Those guys always looked so well-dressed, looked like they were making money. It was just a fun atmosphere. I said, you know, instead of being a rocket scientist, I think I’ll do this,” Smith said and laughed.

Between his junior and senior year, Smith and his family moved to Edgefield. Smith wanted to work in a men’s store, but the town’s only men’s shop didn’t need any help. But the Belk department store on Edgefield’s historic square did.

“So that’s what I did,” Smith said. “I went to work for Belk’s on Saturdays while I was in high school.”

After Smith started his career in Edgefield, his manager asked if he would consider transferring to Aiken to run the boy’s department in the Belk on Laurens Street, where the True Value Hardware Store is now.

“I told him I had never done any buying or anything like that. He said he would teach me everything,” Smith said. “Well, the way they taught me was like the classic story of teaching people to swim by throwing them in the water and leaving – and they just have to swim out. And that’s what I did.

“The boy’s department ended up being very productive square footage in the store. I enjoyed it so much and got to know young people who are now adults and have grandchildren. They probably will have great-grandchildren by the time I’m completely done.”

But while making those relationships and developing his reputation as a salesman at Belk, Smith kept his dream of owning his own men’s store. It turns out the answer to his dream was just across the street.

While Smith was working at Belk, a woman who worked at Manning Owens, a men’s shop across Laurens Street, came into the department store and told him, “Mr. Owens needs you to come to work for him.”

“I said he can’t afford me. I thought $75 a week was all the money in the world,” Smith said. “Anyway, it turned out he could afford me. I ended up going over there in October 1966 and stayed there until August 1971, and that just gradually evolved into this.”

Smith ran the store for more than 20 years before starting the process of selling the business to his son, Van, in 1992.

“Van has owned the store for a lot of years. He’s just done a wonderful job. He’s helped spearhead initiatives and served on boards,” Smith said of his son and his work with the Aiken Downtown Development Association.

Smith said he attributes the secret to his long success to his personnel and his customers.

“We’ve developed a lot of relationships. Everything is about a team, and we all try to pull together for a common goal,” Smith said. “Ernest McCreary, who worked with us at Manning Owens a long time ago, had an old saying: We don’t care who’s carrying the ball. What we want to do is get a touchdown. So it doesn’t matter who made the sale. We just wanted the store to do well. It’s a team effort.”

In addition to his son, that team has included his wife, Dot, and their daughter, Kelli.

Dot ran the office.

“People would always say something like how can you live with the same woman that you work with all day, every day,” Smith said. “I would say we hardly see each other in the store. The office is her domain. The selling floor is my domain. I said, 'I won’t tell you that every day is wonderful, but we don’t have any bad weeks.'”

Kelli, who works in medical IT, helps out at the store between assignments.

“She’s wonderful. She can do everything in the store,” her father said.

The store’s team also includes his work family.

“Ken Akin is essentially family – almost like a brother to me,” Smith said. “He and I started together in 1966 at Manning Owens. He was just home from Vietnam, and I was from just across the street at Belk. Marne Clark and Jimmy Cushman work with us. Jimmy grew up here in Aiken. Everybody is like family. All of our personnel have been here forever.”

And for Smith, downtown Aiken is like a second home.

“As I’ve been involved in the business, I felt like I had a responsibility to the downtown, for one thing, and to Aiken, in particular,” he said.

When the Aiken Mall opened in the late 1980s, developers courted Smith to leave Laurens Street for Whiskey Road.

“I told them we’re really not interested in being anywhere but in this area where there are a lot of quality stores,” he said. “They said over the years when a mall comes in they tend to shut down a lot of the small businesses, and I said, well, we’re just going to have to go for it. We own the building. That worked out well for us. ...”

Smith said downtown Aiken has “built a nucleus of people who are pretty much quality oriented.”

“If we spearhead the quest for quality in the downtown area – and we try our best to do that all the time – it will just bring quality to the area,” Smith said, citing businesses such as Nandina, Equine Devine and True Value on Laurens Street. “I think once you establish a position of quality it invites people to come in and ride piggyback for a while, and you piggyback off of them.”

And Smith is as committed to his customers and the community as he is to downtown.

“We feel an obligation to the people of Aiken to be honest with them, to sell a fair product at a fair price and quality level,” he said.

Outside of work, Smith ran regularly for many years and became an international cyclist. In fact you might call his inaugural bicycle trip – across Europe – a mountain-top experience.

Smith and his wife were visiting a friend, the late Bill Reihl, who lived in England at the time.

“Bill and I were talking, and he said how would you like to take a bicycle trip across the Alps,” Smith said. “I was thinking, oh, my God, but I said I’d love to take a shot at it anyway. So that’s what we decided to do. That was our first trip: from Rome to Paris across the Alps. It was just fun – very demanding – but a lot of fun.”

After that first trip, Smith crossed the United States on the trans-American bike route that stretches from Oregon on the west coast to Yorktown, Virginia, on the east at least three times, he said.

For many years, Smith ran regularly with Akin.

“Ken and I started running about the same time,” Smith said. “Ken’s always been a real athlete. We got started and ran for about 30 years and then biked for probably another 15 or 20 years. A lot of good memories.”

Smith and his wife have been members of St. John’s United Methodist Church for several years.

“I grew up a Baptist, and Dot was kind enough when we got married to become a Baptist with me. Now I’ve become a Methodist with her,” he said. “We enjoy the church a lot.”

Smith is modest about his civic involvement and the recognition he’s received, but like the clothes he has sold through the years, they all reflect quality.

“I’ve done the United Way and so many different things. It’s hard to keep up with all of the things that we have done,” he said.

He received the Man of the Year and the Small Business Person of the Year awards from the Aiken Chamber of Commerce and awards from the clothiers association of the two Carolinas.

Earlier this year, Smith received the Aiken Award from Mayor Rick Osbon. It is given to people who have made significant contributions to the city and for the character traits they exemplify.

Smith described his personal style as “classic good taste,” and although the quality of the clothes Smith has sold through the years remained the same, trends in men’s fashion changed.

“Probably one of the biggest trends is a lot more interest in sportswear and a lot less interest in suits and jackets so much,” he said. “We still sell a lot of those and sell a lot of ties, but ties are sort of a little bit on the backburner right now because people are more casual.”

Footwear has become more casual, too, and Lionel Smith Ltd. now sells the line of On Cloud shoes – high performance, casual footwear for daily use – exclusively in Aiken.

“We try to get on something like that early and have enough of it to supply the community,” Smith said. “We get a lot of business out of Augusta for that, too. I think they have only one store over there that sells that shoe. They’re really great.”

Another current trend is made-to-measure clothing.

“That’s one of the real big changes: the interest in made-to-measure clothing. You see it on TV now with jeans and a lot of other clothing,” Smith said. “In the store, we sell a lot of made-to-measure clothing now. That means you can have a very nice, high-quality garment, and it’s not hanging on the rack, and because it’s made for an individual, you don’t have to worry about marking it down.”

Smith did not hesitate to name his least favorite men’s fashion trend: leisure suits, the fashion don’t of the 1970s, and anything polyester.

“But now polyester is rejuvenated. It has a new life,” he said. “Golfers are wearing shirts made of performance fabric that is nothing but polyester, but it’s breathable. For that reason, it works out OK. You don’t feel like you’re in a clam suit just burning up.”