Julie Hardaway: America's patriotic past is worth preserving

Figures such as Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock tend to dominate classrooms and conversations on the topic of Independence Day, as Americans look back to 1776 and a key moment in the country's establishment, but the topic is more personal for Julie Hardaway.

The well-traveled Augusta native, now an Aiken resident and active member of Town Creek Baptist Church, can trace her ancestry back to colonial times and pursues some of her genealogical interests through enthusiastic involvement as a Daughters of the American Revolution leader.

"She's just a very hard worker, a very kind person and she's very interested in genealogy and very, very good at rooting out relatives and finding connections between people," said Nancy Moseley, a founding member of Hardaway's DAR chapter, which Hardaway now serves as registrar.

Hardaway, by her own admission, was not always a keen student of the days of Benedict Arnold, Phillis Wheatley, Betsy Ross and Thomas Sumter.

"History was boring to me when I was in school," she said, "and it was a lot of memorization of dates ... but then, when I realized that my family helped found this country, it became more real to me, and it became really interesting and made history have skin on it."

She is a founder – known as the organizing regent – of the DAR's Esther Marion chapter, based in Aiken and named for the mother of Francis Marion, the South Carolinian who became known as "The Swamp Fox" due to his skill in leading guerilla-style military efforts and then eluding British forces by navigating deftly through extremely tough territory.

Hardaway, looking at much more recent history, shared a few thoughts on her background. "My most important and longest standing job is raising four children who have now all graduated from college," she said, noting that her current work is as the personal assistant of Dr. Janet E. Davis, an Aiken resident who works in Augusta as a maternal fetal medicine specialist.

The Rev. Clint Smith, senior pastor of Town Creek Baptist, described Hardaway as "a VIP here at church," as both she and her husband lead Bible studies there. Hardaway also teaches vacation Bible school and is also the congregation's prayer coordinator.

Hardaway, who has lived over the decades in such other locations as Rock Hill, Atlanta, Baltimore, Virginia Beach, Virginia, southeastern Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky, has traced her ancestry through a variety of routes. Her mother's side of the family includes Swanns, Barkers, Lees (relating directly to Leesville, in Lexington County), Boddies and Bodies, Battles, Wilsons and Rutherfords. Additional names on the family tree include Burke, Worth, Page, McKenney, McKinney and Box.

Local history buffs may also know a specific place name in the Salley area: Dean Swamp, which has one of Hardaway's ancestral Revolutionary War moments etched in stone – literally.

An obelisk that was dedicated in 1972 at the intersection of Voyager and Salley roads marks the scene of a deadly encounter between Patriot and Tory forces, near the Orangeburg County line, where "three Swiss German families settled in the area on large land grants from King George II of England in 1735," as noted on Salley's municipal website.

"Since the head of each family was named 'John,' the settlement became known as 'John Town.' The Battle of Dean's Bridge (Revolutionary War) took place here in 1782. Seventeen Tories were buried in an unmarked grave."

Two Patriots were also killed in the fight, and among the surviving Patriots was Russell Wilson, one of Hardaway's great-great-great-great-great-grandfathers, who was based in Newberry at that point in his career, serving as a judge for King George III but eventually casting his lot with the militia. John Town eventually became known as Salley.

Among the family names that appear multiple times on the list of volunteers on horseback with Wilson are Harrison, Corley, Adams, Butler and Watson. All served 183 days, from December 13, 1781 through June 13, 1782.

"I've always had an affinity for this site, but I didn't know I had blood connections to it," Hardaway said during a visit to the monument.

Hardaway's notes from a memorial event indicate that the land at the site was "deeded in September 1981 as 'John Town Memorial Park' and was given by the descendants of Captain Dempsey Hammond Salley." They added, "The monument was dedicated on July 30, 1972 and placed by the Aiken County Historical Society, Mr. Hemrick Salley, Jr., President."

Salley, at the time, reportedly told Hardaway that research into the battle was done by DAR members Bessie Garvin and Ola Hitt.

Hardaway, since her first breath, has owed gratitude to one of the most prominent physicians in the Aiken-Augusta area's history: Dr. Curly Watson, who lived in North Augusta. She is a "Watson baby," having been brought into the world by a doctor who lived to be 102 and, along the way, delivered more than 15,000 babies over the course of a 64-year medical career at University Hospital in Augusta.

She and her husband, Cliff, moved to Aiken in 2012. "I grew up in Augusta. I graduated from Academy of Richmond County, and I was in the 199th graduating class of that school," she recalled, noting that the academy's history includes having received a visit from George Washington in 1791, during his first term as president.

She finished high school in 1982 and made the jump to the Medical College of Georgia, graduating magna cum laude in 1986, with a bachelor of science in medical technology. She landed in matrimony soon thereafter, tying the knot with a Virginia Tech graduate with a background in mechanical engineering who now works for Stephan Company, a Chicago-based firm, as vice president of North American manufacturing.

The road eventually led to Hardaway taking a major role in reestablishing a DAR chapter that dated back to 1893 but had disbanded in 1954, due to a steep decline in membership. The original Esther Marion chapter was South Carolina's second-oldest DAR unit – only trailing Columbia's chapter – and it gained new life following a conversation that Hardaway had in 2017 with friends Charlotte Wiedenman and Melissa Poe.

Wiedenman, at the time, noted, "We wanted a chapter that would be more accommodating to modern women’s schedules and have more digital communications. A lot of our activities will focus on promoting patriotism, historic preservation and education in the community.”

The fact came to light that many of the chapter's original members were descendants of men who served under Francis Marion, so the name was revived and approved, with Hardaway as the organizing regent. The organizing meeting was held Nov. 11, 2018, at Gaston Livery Stable, and the chapter's inaugural meeting was held Jan. 24, 2019, at another historic site: St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.

The Hardaways – Cliff and Julie alike – are both active boosters of the effort to protect and restore Gaston Livery Stable, a few yards off Richland Avenue, with an aim to use the 1893 structure "as a living history venue, event rental space and an educational facility," as described on its website.

Coleen Reed, president of the Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable, described the Hardaways as "incredible neighbors to have." She added, "Cliff cuts our grass for us. It's just like a blessing to us that he does that, and by the same token, she's a blessing because whenever I need just about anything, she's there to help ... She loves the barn, and we love having her around."

Ed Mann, also with the livery stable's board, made similar comments about the DAR leader. "She's just an extremely kind person – very historically knowledgeable, and she has a beautiful yard of flowers."

Wiedenman added, "Julie is an exemplary representative of the DAR. She follows the motto of 'God, Home and Country,' and she does it with grace and elegance."