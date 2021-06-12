Joye in Aiken camp will bring jazz to area students

Jack Benjamin, a 34-year Aiken resident and chair of the Joye in Aiken Jazz Camp Committee, is helping to bring music education to area youth.
The new retiree was the former chair of the Department of Performing Arts at USC Aiken for 33 years. Even though Benjamin retired in July 2018, he has kept himself busy having joined the Joye in Aiken board a few years ago.
Benjamin has been involved with Joye in Aiken since its inception and said he is thrilled about the upcoming jazz camp he helped to plan. This year's camp will run June 25-27. Registration will be held June 24.
“This is an opportunity for kids that are grades 9-12 in high school to spend three days with Juilliard-trained musicians, who are now professional musicians,” he said. “They get to spend Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. working with these folks at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center.”
For more information about the jazz camp or the full Joye in Aiken event schedule, visit joyeinaiken.com.
Joye in Aiken intended to hold a jazz camp in 2020, but those plans were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to push it a year, but we’re excited that we’re able to bring it to Aiken this year,” Benjamin said.
The committee is already planning for next year, hoping to make it larger.
“This has been a quiet start to the jazz camp because six months ago, no one really knew where we were going to be this summer – whether we would even be able to have a camp,” he said. “But luckily, because of vaccinations and so forth, we were able to get it moving, and we hope to have it grow from here.”
All faculty and staff involved in the camp are fully vaccinated, according to Benjamin. He added that all but two students signed up so far are vaccinated. Those that are not will receive a free rapid COVID test from the camp's co-sponsor Augusta-Aiken ENT and Allergy.
In addition to chairing the Jazz Camp Committee and serving on the Joye in Aiken board, Benjamin sits on the board of the South Carolina Theatre Association and is a part of the Southeastern Theatre Conference Board of Directors.
He also helps with the annual Heart Show held by the Aiken Women’s Heart Board and the youth program performed by the Aiken Community Theatre.
“Even though I'm retired, I'm still not retired,” Benjamin said.
Getting students back together after a year of isolation is one of the most rewarding parts of the camp for Benjamin.
“I can’t say enough how exciting it is,” he said. “Just the ability to get people back together and listening to music makes everybody feel a lot better.”
Currently, 12 students are signed up for the camp. “We hope to have more,” Benjamin said.