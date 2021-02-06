Jose Cardenas: Neurologist making a difference in lives of Aiken community

Dr. Jose Cardenas didn't always want to go into neurology.
Cardenas, a doctor with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, started to like medicine during high school, where he enjoyed all of the science classes, like biology, chemistry and physiology.
Initially, though, Cardenas wanted to become a surgeon because that was the "sexy thing to do" back then, with the popularity of the TV medical drama "ER."
Cardenas, born and raised in Mexico City, said that this liking of medicine was kind of a surprise to his family at first. As the first-born child, he was groomed to keep up with the family marketing business with his dad. Thankfully, Cardenas said his brother likes marketing and caught the bug to go into the business.
While in medical school in Mexico City, Cardenas was mesmerized during his neurology rotation, which had a lot to do with the professor who was running the rotation.
"(He) was a really approachable guy, really funny, very nice," Cardenas said. "He obviously loved to teach."
Cardenas said one thing that really intrigued him about neurology was how clinical it is and how everything has to make sense and he has to put it together.
After medical school, Cardenas was looking to do his residency. One of his friends from medical school wanted to do his residency in the United States and asked Cardenas to come with him. The two of them would live with the friend's family in Los Angeles.
Cardenas was convinced and ready to go when his friend had a change of heart and decided not to go to the U.S.
Cardenas, deciding he was past the point of no-return, contacted an aunt in Houston who he had only met a few times and asked if he could stay with her for a few weeks.
Cardenas said those few weeks turned into several months, where he finally got into residency and was able to start his journey. For the first year of residency in neurology, Cardenas said, the doctor does internal medicine. He went to New York to complete this course of study and happened to be in the city during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
"It was very eye-opening, both personally and professionally working in a hospital, obviously at a very low level, just as a resident," Cardenas said. "That was definitely quite an experience."
After that, Cardenas went back to Dallas to do the rest of his residency. During this time, he met his wife through some friends. Cardenas said his wife is a major horse enthusiast and has been around them her whole life.
Thus, after residency, Cardenas said they moved to Nebraska because of horses. The state had lots of open land and open spaces, which was perfect for the animals, and Cardenas could start his career.
"Neither one of us had ever lived in Nebraska, and we quickly learned why," Cardenas said with a laugh. "Unless you hunt or like the cold, there is very little else."
So, they decided to move to the South. They lived in Kentucky and Tennessee for a few years each, before coming to Aiken in December of 2019.
Cardenas said he sees Aiken as the culmination for his professional life, and for his wife and children, who love the horse community.
"All my jobs previous to this one, I was the only neurologist or the first neurologist," Cardenas said. "I was hired to start a line of service and develop a stroke center and things like that. After a few years, I really wanted to have partners, so you can bounce off cases, share a call, and have a little bit more of a collegial experience overall. So, this was the perfect place for both of us."
Cardenas said the most meaningful thing about his work to him is being able to make a difference in a person's life. He enjoys both inpatient and outpatient work, because they each allow him to do different things. Specifically on the outpatient side, Cardenas works with people who have chronic conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, tremors or seizure disorders.
"These are chronic conditions, so you get to know the patients over the years and you get to work together as a team and meet the families, as well," Cardenas said. "So, it’s a very personable specialty."
Cardenas said he works with a great group of colleagues at the hospital. There is a unique mixture of ages, he said. One of the neurosurgeons is older, and Cardenas said they joke that he has been at the hospital since Aiken was founded.
There are two that have recently graduated, which Cardenas said leads to them being very well-versed in the newest techniques and latest knowledge. Two of them, including Cardenas, that are in the middle of their careers.
"It’s a perfect mix of world experience and the latest stuff, and we all get along together," Cardenas said. "Basically, it’s not hard coming to work."
Cardenas is a member of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. While some may wonder what neurology has to do with the heart, Cardenas said the American Heart Association is like the parent organization of the Stroke Association and they both go hand-in-hand.
"One of the reasons, or probably the main reason, is that the same risk factors for cardiovascular disease are the risk factors for a stroke," Cardenas said. "It’s mainly because we have the same goals, the same aims."
Asked about his favorite thing in Aiken, Cardenas said it's The Alley.
"I grew up in the city, so I always like the concrete streets and the buzz," Cardenas said. "When we first came to Aiken, we went to The Alley. I loved it. To have all the diversity, all the different things to do and eat."
Overall, Cardenas said he's optimistic about coming to work each day and getting to work with his patients and the rest of his colleagues.
"I really could not have ended up in a better place," Cardenas said.