John Oakland: Lifelong, storied globetrotter settles in Aiken

John Oakland has traveled a lot in his life.
He's been to the Middle East, Europe, Canada and South America before eventually landing in Aiken and becoming ingrained within the city.
"It’s really a neat, neat place," Oakland said.
Oakland was born in the small town of Algona, Iowa, in 1941. He lived there for all of his young life until he went 100 miles southeast to attend Iowa State University, where he studied engineering.
In February 1963, during Oakland's senior year, he was invited by a friend to go hear a Peace Corps recruiter one evening. The Peace Corps was still a new program at that point, having been established after President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order in 1961. At the meeting, Oakland said everyone filled out a card with information and their phone number.
A few weeks later, Oakland said he got a call from Washington. The Peace Corps representative on the other end said, “We’re filling billets for Nigeria. Would you go and teach math and science? I need your answer tomorrow.”
Oakland accepted the offer and recalled, with a laugh, telling his parents.
"I called them and said, ‘Mom and Dad, I got a job offer,'" Oakland said.
After taking the offer, Oakland went with a small group to Puerto Rico to take some training courses, which included lots of exercise, repelling and treading water.
While Oakland said he's not sure how any of that was going to help him teach, it was only the first part of his training. After Puerto Rico, he and his group went to Columbia University in New York City to participate in a training program for three months.
After that, he and 139 other newly minted Peace Corps members were sent to Nigeria to begin their work. Oakland said he was the only expatriate within about a 40-mile radius, so he was in a pretty isolated location which could be lonesome.
"But, I had very good students," Oakland said. "I taught mathematics through calculus levels in high school and physics and chemistry."
Oakland served in that role for two years, after which he returned to the United States.
"When I came back, that experience was pretty profound as far as (the) industry was concerned," Oakland said. "Everybody considered it kind of like a masters degree, and I got a lot of job offers which really kind of surprised me."
One such job offer was from Bechtel, one of the largest construction companies in the United States.
"They made me a job offer sight unseen in Nigeria," Oakland said. "I came back and I met with (them). They made me a job offer, even not seeing me."
Thus began his 40-year career with the company. However, there was a slight gap near the start due to the ongoing Vietnam War. In 1966, Oakland said his draft board suggested to him that, despite his past Peace Corp involvement, he serve his country in the military.
"So, I joined the Coast Guard, went to their officers school, got a commission and they sent me to Galveston, Texas," Oakland said. "With my chemical background, I inspected barges and ships and (also) the construction of big ships."
While in Galveston, Oakland met his future wife, Patty, as she worked for a local shipping company as a senior secretary. The couple will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary this year.
While Oakland thought he and Patty would settle in Houston, the two soon found themselves in San Francisco after Oakland went back to work for Bechtel after the Coast Guard. While there, Oakland said he was exposed to many of the senior people in the company.
"They seemed to have liked me," Oakland said.
He was eventually transferred to work in London before moving to Abu Dhabi and then back to London over the course of time. As a self-proclaimed lover of travel, Oakland spoke highly of his experiences in getting to see many parts of the world.
While in Abu Dhabi, the younger of the Oakland's two daughters was born in their home in the Bechtel camp.
"(There was) a local doctor (and) a midwife and me, and the three of us delivered our youngest daughter," Oakland said.
After his second stint in London, Oakland and his family went back to Houston, before he was called to Kuwait to deal with a serious problem. When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in the early 90s, he destroyed the country's oil and gas industry. Oakland was sent over to manage the restoration.
"My family stayed in Houston, and I went single status," Oakland said. "We did in one year what all industry experts thought was going to take five, to rebuild the industry."
After that, Oakland got what would become his final assignment with Bechtel in 1995. He had an option to go to India or Aiken.
"I didn’t take long to give them an answer," Oakland said.
"I just didn’t want to live there and it had been so hard traveling," he continued. "I was moving up in my years, and so we came here in 1995 and I worked at the (Savannah River Site) for eight years as the Bechtel manager."
After those eight years, Oakland retired in 2003. However, his retirement didn't mean he was going to sit around all the time. He and Patty have continued to be avid travelers, with Oakland saying they've been to Europe probably a dozen times since his retirement.
In his living room, Oakland has a cabinet that is full of records of his trips.
"We used to meet our friends and spend a week or two in the wine countries of France on river cruises," Oakland said. "I would take notes and come home and write about it and distribute little records of our trips with our friends."
This love of travel is readily apparent by walking around Oakland's home. He has lots of souvenirs, furniture and other items that he's accumulated over the years through his travels.
Oakland still enjoys golf as well, even though he said it's been a little harder as he's aged. He lives in Woodside and is a member of the Woodside Club, and he is also a member of the Sage Valley Golf Club. Oakland said Sage Valley built a par 3 a few years ago, which is more to his liking these days.
Another one of his hobbies is collecting wine. He belongs to a local chapter of the International Wine and Food Society, which is a wine club.
"I’ve had a collection of wine that was fairly sizable at one time, but since I’ve been retired, my wife and I have been drinking it so it’s not so big today," Oakland said with a laugh.
Presently, Oakland is on both the Executive and Endowment committees of the Friends of Hopeland and Rye Patch, and is also a member of the Aiken Rotary Club. Most of his time currently, he said, is spent helping Bill Reynolds and the Friends of the Library with the renovation of the Aiken County Library.
"We meet with the contractor, kind of monitor their activities, and Patty is helping to raise funds to pay for the library renovation," Oakland said.
Oakland is also the chair of the Board of Commissioners for the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. This state organization exists to combat workplace discrimination, and serves the same purpose at the state level that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission does at the federal level.
"So, if somebody says, ‘I should’ve been promoted and that person got promoted and they’re younger and they’re less experienced,’ they can come to this organization and they’ll do an investigation," Oakland said. "We have five people from all around the state that oversee that agency, and I’m one of those five."
Oakland has served on the board for 18 years. He was originally appointed by former S.C. Governor Mark Samford, before being reappointed by former Gov. Nikki Haley and then asked to stay on by the current governor, Henry McMaster. Oakland said he is sent about two cases a week via email to review.
In talking about Aiken, Oakland said he loves the size of the town.
"I’ve lived in London, I’ve lived in New York City, I’ve lived in San Francisco and I’ve lived in Houston," Oakland said. "I’ve traveled to Mexico City and Caracas, and I love the size of Aiken. I can get anywhere in town. It’s really a very sweet town. The people are great – we’ve made some wonderful friends here. The organizations are good and very helpful to the people in this town."
Oakland also highlighted the location, noting that Aiken is only a few hours from the mountains, the water and other cities.
"It’s just a great, great town to retire in," Oakland said.