Joe Spencer: Nuclear engineer also a top proponent of growing the game of golf

Joe Spencer's keen interests include at least two of the symbols shown on Aiken's municipal seal, with golf and nuclear engineering among his life's major focal points.

The 81-year-old nuclear engineer and Savannah River Site retiree, a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, is also an avid golfer and a longtime member of Palmetto Golf Club. Promoting golf to young people has been a major focal point for him over the past couple of decades.

He is "a fine gentleman and a super contributor to our community," in the words of Jim Marra, executive director of Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness.

Marra also knows Spencer through their mutual association in the Aiken Junior Sports Association, which Spencer established in 2002 and is largely known as the parent organization of the Aiken Hook a Kid on Golf program.

"It's one of the best-run organizations that I've ever seen for youth sports. He was the founder of that, and ... brought it to Aiken before First Tee," he said, referring to a similar program designed to "impact the lives of young people by providing education programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf."

Marra added, "The two have worked very well together as a means to introduce kids to golf and also to teach them leadership skills and other things. He's one of the best."

Spencer, who did not play golf until his years as a graduate student at the University of Virginia, eventually advanced in his golf involvement to the point where he has played several rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, where Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and much of the sport's other royalty are to gather this week for the Masters Tournament.

"I didn't play a whole lot until I got out to work, and then I started playing some more ... Golf can be frustrating, but it also is a great experience of where you can have individual success as well as team success," he said.

"I was kind of raised on playing tennis. My mother was a city tennis champion in 1926 or something ... She had a bunch of sisters, and they all played tennis, so I got into that and played a little bit in high school, but I wasn't good enough to do any more than that."

He eventually became acquainted with some SRS employees who worked at the Masters in a variety of roles, and landed a job as a scorer at the annual tournament.

"Scorers work during the tournament, but the real benefit is, after they close the course, in May, the scorers get to go over and play, and so I ended up getting to play over there maybe 20 times."

Work responsibilities eventually took Spencer far from Aiken, and his son, Tom, took Spencer's place as a scorer, and has held that post since the early 1990s.

"I haven't been many exotic places to play. Palmetto's a very special place. It's something like the second-oldest golf course in the United States in its original location," he said, noting that Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken dates back to 1892, while its world-famous counterpart in Augusta was established 40 years later.

"He's been, on a regular basis, able to shoot his age on the golf course," said Rette Spencer, one of his two daughters. "He's always been there for us for anything we need."

She pointed out that her dad is particularly level-headed, and in the event that he was displeased with something one of his children had done, he would never yell but would "always let us know that he wasn't happy."

"He just never raised his voice," said Mary Spencer, his other daughter. "All it took was him telling us he was disappointed, and that was it. It never had to go any further than that."

Rette added, "A lot of people probably didn't know that he didn't have a father in his life. He was raised by his mother, but ... once he had children, he wanted to make sure he was always there ... for us, in everything he did, because he didn't have that father figure growing up, when he was a kid."

Spencer's name, over the decades, has become closely linked to some of the most prominent organizations in Aiken, including Green Boundary Club (as a board member), Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch (as president), and the Aiken Sertoma Club (as a charter member and president).

It wasn't enough to pull him away from the home front. Mary added, "He took care of bedtime and reading stories and all that stuff, because he was gone all day, at work, and he wanted to make sure that he was there for all of that."

His admirers along the way came to include Genie Farmer, one of Spencer's fellow members of St. John's United Methodist Church.

"I've known Joe for 50 years, at least, and he is a wonderful father, a wonderful husband, and a great friend. In fact, we admire him so much we named our younger son Stuart Spencer, in honor of Joe," she said, confirming that her husband, Ed, is among Spencer's corps of Aiken associates.

Spencer's mother worked as a proofreader at a newspaper and raised two sons who earned doctoral degrees. Spencer's brother, Hugh Spencer, taught environmental science at the University of Louisville for more than 30 years.

Spencer's first wife, Mildred, was with him for 52 years until her death in 2013, and their family together included three children.

"Old people can fall in love again," Spencer noted, recalling that he and his second wife, Mary Jo, tied the knot in 2014, and that partnership added two step-children to the retired nuclear engineer's family.

Spencer's background also includes plenty of familiarity with the Charlottesville, Virginia, area, as he holds three degrees from the university founded by Thomas Jefferson: a bachelor's in physics (1961) and both a master's and doctorate in nuclear engineering (1963 and 1966).

Fresh out of the University of Virginia, Spencer vaulted about 2,000 miles to the west, landing a job in the nuclear rocket program in the Las Vegas area, in association with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"How can you turn down a job in Las Vegas, Nevada?," Spencer recalled, with a laugh. "Well, actually, the job was 90 miles out in the desert, in a test site, and the location was called Jackass Flats. It was a program which no longer exists ... and it was developing a rocket engine which would use a nuclear reactor for ... going to Mars and so forth."

That program fizzled, and the Aiken area beckoned in 1967. Spencer got on board with DuPont for his first of 13 different assignments at what was known then as the Savannah River Plant. He worked in reactor physics and retired, in 1992, as director of nuclear reactor technology and scientific computing, working for Westinghouse at what had become known as SRS.

His talents, however, were still highly in demand, so he headed west again, becoming director of environmental restoration and waste management at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in Richland, Washington, followed by a stint as senior vice president of Technical Resources International, also in Richland.

Aiken beckoned one more time in 1997, and Spencer worked until 2005 as director of the South Carolina University Research and Education Foundation. This time, he stuck with his plan to remain retired.

"I felt very fortunate to work for very good companies that had good management," he recalled. "Each one of them, I felt like I had an opportunity to learn a lot. There were differences in management style ... All of them, I felt, were high-integrity organizations that were very focused on getting the mission accomplished, with differences in strengths that happened to accompany them."

Variety has also been a key concept in Spencer's leadership of the local Hook a Kid on Golf program, with involvement from such organizations as Christ Central, Houndslake, Woodside, Cedar Creek, The River Club and the Police Athletic League.

"We started somewhat small," Spencer said. "We didn't have any restrictions or anything, so we got kids from across the community ... and so we started the program, which is teaching the basics of golf – chipping, putting, hitting longer shots – but the program's also a great opportunity, and golf is a sport where you have the opportunity to fold in a number of positive things."

This year's clinics, however, fell victim to COVID-19.

"It's hard to teach kids about golf without being close to them, so the risk was too great, not only to the kids, but most of our volunteers are senior people ... so we're very hopeful that we're going to be going next year, and certainly planning to do that."