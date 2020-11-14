Jim McNair Jr.: Drive for improvement helps draw more players to game of golf

Jim McNair Jr. has the waterworks within a tap of his finger these days.

From the computer sitting on his desk at home, McNair controls the irrigation at The Aiken Golf Club however he feels is necessary.

Perhaps one of the greens on the course is over-saturated. Maybe another putting surface is getting baked in the sun. No worries. A scroll this way, a click that way, and everything's back on track.

McNair has wielded that kind of power at The Aiken Golf Club for some 50 years, back when the water wasn't controlled by his finger – it was in the palms of his hands.

Back in the 1960s, not long after his father moved the family down from Charlotte, North Carolina, and purchased the course from the city, he'd hop in the family Jeep with his dad and head out onto the course to water the greens.

"Back then, there was no irrigation on the course," explained McNair, who estimated he was 7 or 8 years old when he became the course's irrigation specialist. "All we had were sprinklers and hoses on each one of the greens. So he would put me in his Jeep on a summer night, and I'd be barefoot. ... So he would drive around with his lights on, and I would run out of the Jeep and I would go move the sprinkler for him."

That's one of the earliest memories of a life spent constantly improving the golf course, which continued when he took over for his dad in the mid-1980s and has since expanded to include Cedar Creek Golf Club.

It didn't take much longer – around 12 or 13 years old – for McNair to earn his dad's trust to begin mowing the greens. He'd wake up early on Saturday and Sunday mornings to make a hard-earned $5, no small chunk of change to a kid in the 1970s.

"I remember sometimes even having a hard time – I wasn't quite big enough, so I had to stretch to hit the mow pedal," he recalled. "I had to scoot the seat all the way up, but I did a good job for him."

As it turns out, that was the first foray into turfgrass management for a man who has rebuilt two entire courses.

After the first couple of mows, the process became more nerve-wracking for father than son.

"When you're mowing your father's greens, and it's his livelihood, you don't want to mess up," he said. "There was always that little bit of pressure to make sure you didn't let your father down and do as good a job as you could, and he instilled confidence in us."

That was around the time he started to take the game seriously, and he had an excellent teacher and competitor to study – he excelled in junior golf, finishing at the top of all of the big events in the Carolinas at age 17. He helped Aiken High win a state championship as a senior in 1975 – after three straight runner-up finishes – and earned a scholarship to play at Clemson.

"I had a great bond with my father because he was such a great competitor himself," McNair said. "It spurred me on to practice and see if I could fill his shoes, so to speak."

He worked hard to live up to that standard on the golf course with his clubs, then did the same years later with his tools and machinery after he took over and rebuilt it.

Jim Sr., a renowned player and later instructor of the game who still holds the course record of 58 he set in 1947, lived long enough to be wowed by his son's renovation of the course that's been in the family for more than 60 years.

The course reopened completely for play in 1999, and Jim Sr. rode around it and was blown away by what Jim Jr. and his small team had accomplished.

Imagine what he would think now.

The course has earned accolades and honors in recent years, and now the little club in downtown Aiken appears on lists alongside some of the state's most storied and treasured designs – like Greenville Country Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, Country Club of Charleston and Yeamans Hall Club.

The South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel last year named it "South Carolina's Best-Kept Secret," and that secret is long out now that The Aiken Golf Club attracts visitors – and thousands of social media followers – from all over the country.

Of course, McNair remembers how the course was perceived when he was younger – it was the muni that was slogging toward obsolescence, a raindrop in a local river that was starting to overflow with highly-touted courses both new and old.

"Growing up, it's almost like when you're surrounded by Augusta Country Club, Palmetto Golf Club, Augusta National, all these courses. Houndslake was brand new. We were the red-headed stepchild of Aiken golf," he remembers. "... Everybody said it was too easy. It wasn't in good shape. I had a chip on my shoulder. I think my dad would not believe where we are today, where we are as far as being recognized – not only in our city, but in the state of South Carolina."

That was when it was time to make a change. McNair had worked at prestigious private and resort courses after graduating from Clemson and earned his PGA Class A professional status, and then he came back home to take over once his dad decided to retire after 26 years of ownership.

"It was a Herculean effort," McNair said of the renovation. "My wife still shakes her head – she doesn't know how we did it. And it took years. It was a process."

He worked with the city to lift some old restrictions so he could obtain the necessary financing for such an undertaking, and then it was time to get to work.

"We just took a deep breath, myself and two or three other guys," he said. "We started with the trees first – we took out, I know, well over 10,000 trees. It took two years. It was just overgrown."

A complete renovation ensued from there, as the team worked each day until they ran out of sunlight. That's what it took to recapture the club's true and original essence, and he wouldn't accept anything less.

That passion and essence are drawing more and more players to The Aiken Golf Club, the "pre-classic" course that's become a digital-age sensation that's been the subject of blogs, podcasts and YouTube videos.

Consider a recent outing that brought together members of a message board attached to No Laying Up, a group of golf-loving friends who reach hundreds of thousands of viewers and listeners.

Players from around the country came to Aiken and had the course to themselves for a Saturday. While they ate lunch between rounds, McNair hopped into his golf cart and rode around the course to switch up some tee boxes and pin positions to give his guests as many different angles as he could provide.

Hours later, dozens of players stuck around to race the sun for a few more holes before putting under the "mega light," as they like to call it, on the nine-hole putting course dedicated to Jim Sr., who was an excellent putter in his own right.

It's a drive for constant improvement that's spurred an enhancement project or two per year at The Aiken Golf Club and Cedar Creek, the latter a much more recent work in progress he purchased eight years ago as a way to grab a bigger slice of the golf pie in Aiken while also providing classic and championship golf and facilities to his members.

Part of it, too, is that he just has a love for renovating golf courses. Twenty years later he jokes that he's pretty close to having The Aiken Golf Club where he wants it, and he's hopeful Cedar Creek gets there in half the time.

Whatever the project calls for, he'll be out there. He'll be in his own cart with tools strapped on the back or atop some piece of heavy machinery, but still with the spirit of the boy in his dad's Jeep.