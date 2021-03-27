Jazz Joye: Summer jazz camp will educate, inspire student musicians in Aiken

Local students have the opportunity to learn from professional musicians this year at Joye in Aiken's non-residential Summer Jazz Camp.
Available to 50 student musicians in grades 8 through 12, the non-residential camp will take place at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center from June 24 to June 27.
Director Jack Benjamin said the four-day camp is an intense educational experience, featuring internationally known musicians as the teachers.
The program is similar to the Juilliard Summer Jazz Camp last offered on the USCA campus in 2013, Benjamin said.
The program offers classes taught by Juilliard-trained musicians.
Originally, Joye in Aiken planned to offer a summer jazz camp last year, said Benjamin; but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the delay.
"We're just thrilled to be able to bring this to the Aiken community and hope that we have lots of interest from kids throughout the various different schools," Benjamin said.
Riley Mulherkar is the artistic director for jazz with Joye in Aiken. A trumpet player and Juilliard School alum, Mulherkar will be a faculty member at the camp.
"I'm a teaching artist," Mulherkar said. "I'm also bringing my own curriculum and bringing down friends of mine from New York who are jazz musicians who are going to work with me to talk to the kids about all things jazz – from the fundamentals of the language, of improvisation, of ensemble playing, to the history of jazz music and its place in American history, and why it shaped the country the way it that it did and how the country shaped it."
The program begins with registration on Thursday, June 24. That evening, students can listen to the jazz camp faculty perform in a concert.
On Friday and Saturday, students will attend classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where they will learn music theory, jazz appreciation, jazz improvisation and performance and more.
The final event is the Sunday afternoon concert, where students will perform on the Etherredge Center's main stage. The concert will be open to the public.
"We're really excited to bring this camp to life. It's been an idea that has been in the works for years," Mulherkar said.
Another part of the jazz camp experience is that students will interact with kids from other schools, Benjamin and Mulherkar said.
"So much about music is about community, and so if students from different schools have a chance to meet and play music together, that can do wonders for one's own musical growth," Mulherkar said. "I still play music professionally today with folks that I met when I was in high school. So I think it's such a big part of any musician's journey, connecting with like-minded peers."
The faculty for the jazz camp will include the following musicians: Riley Mulherkar, trumpet; Wycliffe Gordon, trombone; Mathis Picard, piano; Bryan Carter, drums; and Dan Chmielinski, string bass.
The deadline to apply for the summer jazz camp is May 15. The application is available online at joyeinaiken.com/jazz-camp-application, and it requires a $25 check as a nonrefundable deposit for the $200 camp fee. Requests for financial assistance are due by April 15, according to Joye in Aiken.
Getting inspired to learn and study music is a familiar feeling for Mulherkar.
Mulherkar said he knew from a young age that he would become a professional musician someday after listening to his old babysitters play jazz.
"Eventually, I grew up and got old enough to join the middle school band and high school band, and it's really the excitement from that age that has fueled me through my career to this point, and that's why I'm always so excited about music education. Because if you can light that spark in students ... I know, personally, what an impact that can have and how far it can go," Mulherkar said.