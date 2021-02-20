Jason Tufts: Aiken chef 'super-creative' in facing culinary challenges

Creations such as "spicy Mexican soup, stuffed portabello risotto, country shrimp and grits, egg salad BLT and grilled beef burger" are a part of the daily lingo for chef Jason Tufts and his compatriots at 120 Laurens St. in downtown Aiken.

That's a sampling of a mid-day menu at Malia's, where suppertime offerings can include "braised short ribs, New Zealand lamb chops, Canadian organic salmon, Cornish game hen, chicken crepes, stuffed risotto and chicken liver and crispy fried oysters," all according to the South Carolina Office of Tourism.

"Chef Jason" helps run the show, and the past year has been hugely challenging, he confirmed.

"Going crazy" was the name of the game at Malia's from mid-March into mid-May 2020, when restaurants around the state were shut down, due to COVID-19, Tufts recalled.

"When we came back, we had tons of great ideas. We rearranged the kitchen. We were able to do some deep cleaning and do some construction-type stuff that needed to get done while all that was going on."

Pandemic precautions are still in place, but the restaurant is doing business, and Tufts, a graduate of South Aiken High School and Johnson and Wales University, is in gear Wednesdays through Sundays, helping prepare creations in one of Aiken's most upscale restaurants.

Tufts, a son of Laura Jarvi and the late Mike Tufts, recalled, "I fell in love with cooking from my grandmother, so I spent a lot of time – and I think a lot of chefs would say this – in the kitchen with Grandma." That lady, he said, was Isabelle Cavalcante, his mom's mother.

The best of Jason Tufts • Date and place of birth: Aiken, South Carolina, December, 1977. I always joke that I was t…

"She and my mom noticed that I really enjoyed what I was doing, and I actually got my very first job washing dishes at ... the Westside Bowery, where Mellow Mushroom is now, when I was in high school."

Those chores, at age 17, led to a few kitchen-prep tasks, and Tufts' grandmother and mom encouraged him to consider a career in culinary arts, just as Aiken Technical College was beginning a certificate program in the field – "kind of a fun thing," as he recalled the course.

Tufts graduated, and on the very evening of his graduation, received an acceptance letter from Johnson and Wales University. That led to three years in Charleston, where the university had a campus at the time. He graduated in 1999.

"He's a great guy. He's really good at what he does. He is super-creative, and he's a great cook," in the assessment of Brandon Velie, largely known through his role as the chef at Juniper, a restaurant in Ridge Spring. Tufts "can really throw down in the kitchen," in Velie's words.

Velie's nomination helped Tufts take a career step during 2020-21, as he recommended Tufts for the South Carolina Chef Ambassadors program – a partnership that Velie helped create between the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

The program's administrators "pick four chefs every year, to basically represent South Carolina products and tourism and everything around the state," Velie said.

"Being a chef is really being a great cook, and that's what Jason is ... That's what makes us good at what we do. Being a chef is really just being a manager and being able to manage people ... You have to be a really good manager to handle that kind of operation, and he is. He's good at what he does."

Tufts' skills and reputation led him to a few special events in 2020, in his role with the Chef Ambassadors, despite massive adjustments due to pandemic precautions. The Charleston Wine and Food Festival, he recalled, was part of the landscape.

"It was the week right before shutdowns and everything else, so gratefully, we did get that very nice event," he recalled. "Since then, we did Euphoria, in Greenville, which is the Upstate's answer to Charleston Wine and Food, and it's another weekend-long ... event."

Stages were part of the layout, with two chefs per stage.

"A lot of these events and a lot of our industry has been forced into finding new ways to adapt to serving safely, so the format was completely changed. It used to be a family-style, Sunday-supper type deal. You'd pass the plates around or whatever, but we did individual, small tasting plates, and it was kind of great," he said, crediting organizers with "a very, very smooth, well-run event."

Another highlight was the Congressional Cup, a December golf tournament that draws South Carolina legislators from both the state and federal levels, with "lively discussions devoted to economic development and current issues facing our state," as described in promotional material. Proceeds support the Heritage Classic Foundation, which helps bankroll charities around South Carolina and Georgia.

Back in Aiken County, Tufts has been Malia's executive chef since 2017, and his prior roles included that same title at Doctors Hospital, in Augusta, and also at Green Boundary Club and Woodside Plantation Country Club in Aiken.

The ambassador program had Tufts on board for all of 2020, but devastation from COVID-19 meant a drastic curtailing of restaurant-related activity – and deep damage to the industry as a whole – so Tufts and his culinary compatriots are doing another tour this year on the state's behalf.

Comprising the rest of the foursome are Kevin Mitchell, chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of Charleston; Raffaele Dall'Erta, executive chef of Hamptons, in Sumter; and Jamie Sakalis, executive chef of Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts, in Myrtle Beach.

Tufts' home team on Laurens Street includes Malia Koelker and Matthew Shackleton, who share the titles of chef and owner. Koelker, in addition to being the restaurant's namesake, is its founder, and Shackleton, a native of England, is her son-in-law.

Tufts also touched on his favorite aspects of his job.

"No matter what's happening, there's always new challenges to face. There's always new successes. There's always new failures, but I've told my wife before, there's just something about the hum of the equipment, the feeling of the hard tile under my feet, the smells, the hustle and bustle all around me. It feels like home to me. It's my safety zone," he said.

Tufts also recalled that he, as a kitchen newcomer, got plenty of support from his dad, along with that from his mom and maternal grandmother.

"After I became a chef, he and I used to watch 'Iron Chef' together, and he actually gave me an idea for a concept to open, and the very last conversation we ever had, we were talking about ... the concept, and we kept spinning it, and it was just a beautiful conversation about this little restaurant that he'd love to see me open."

The father of the house was "my music guy," in Tuft's words. "He played in bands growing up, and I ended up doing the same."

The future chef was a drummer in his teen years, having one of his groups ("Those Guys") play on the opening night of the Aiken Center for the Arts, in the 1990s.

Tufts, looking back at more recent history, said he has developed a huge appreciation for farmers.

"To me, there seems to be a very common ... train of thought amongst all farmers, and they really take what they do so, so seriously; and they hold their animals or their products or their processes with reverence, if you will, for lack of a better word. They really care about what they're producing for consumption; so, to me, it makes me feel almost honored to be able to use their ingredients."