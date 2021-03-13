Ike Ofoje: USC Aiken coach shares passion for soccer with community

Listening to Ike Ofoje talk about soccer is one thing.
Tactically? Sure, the USC Aiken men's coach can tell you all about the finer details of the game. Stories and memories? Sure, there's been plenty of those accrued over 25 seasons on the job. Humor? Sure, that hearty laugh would be recognizable anywhere.
But listening is only part of it.
Seeing Ofoje talk about soccer is another thing entirely.
Watch his eyes light up, and track with your eyes as that smile grows wider and wider.
That's where you can actually see his passion for the game.
And why wouldn't he be passionate about it? Soccer brought him from a poor background in Nigeria all the way to the United States, where a hall-of-fame college playing career led to a lengthy coaching career here in Aiken.
"My passion for the game of soccer is unparalleled. I don't care what the circumstances are," he said. "... In our neighborhood, there was nothing except soccer. That was the only thing. Imagine 99.9 percent of the kids, soccer became the ticket out of that life, that neighborhood, that whatever. I just joined in with my friends. Everybody came out and played at the park a few days a week."
Getting out there and playing was only a small part of the equation. Continued excellence was the much larger component, as that produced opportunities to play at the local, state and then ultimately national level. That was the way out, and Ofoje, who played for Nigeria's junior and senior national teams, drew the attention of college coaches in America.
Now he's one of those coaches.
And it's another passion – the one he feels for Aiken – that's kept him here for 25 years.
"I think Aiken is a special place," he said. "It's one of those places that, for me particularly, it grew on me. Honestly, when I came to interview for the job in the spring of 1996, it was just one of those things where, well, if I get it, it's kind of a springboard-type job where you put in a few years.
"Then I came and just fell in love with the weather, and the town kind of sucked me in. It's very conservative, quiet, things you just never thought of until you get in on it. My wife came down a year later and pretty much just, wow, this is a good place to raise kids."
It's a combination of the city, its people and USCA itself that reeled him in and never let him go.
"It's coming to do what you love to do, and the people are just super nice," he said. "The teamwork was like a family. That kind of sucked me in, and I haven't looked back since that. The caliber of players I've been able to recruit over the years, they come in, they do well, they move on."
Coaching made perfect sense for Ofoje, considering his love and understanding of soccer. He was encouraged to try it out because of his personality and the way he relates to people, and he earned his coaching license while he was still in school.
It also made sense considering he was a pretty good player, and he found upon arriving from Nigeria that his skill level was maybe just slightly higher than who he was playing with and against during his playing days at New Hampshire College, now known as Southern New Hampshire University.
"I scored a lot of goals. I'm still the leading all-time scorer at the school. I don't say it when I talk to people – you'll never hear me boast about my college career. But when I talk to my players, oh, that's a different story. I rub it in their face," he said, unleashing a big laugh. "They'll know that I did a good job, just to get them mad."
He was a two-time NCAA Division II All-American and a conference player of the year, and he was the leading scorer while helping the team to a national championship in 1989.
Ofoje did that as a forward after playing right fullback, a defensive position, in Nigeria. He had the nickname of "Overlapping Ofoje" because of his abilities during a time when the style of defense called for overlapping fullbacks.
"Once I get the ball, I'm gone," he said with a laugh. "It was fun. I did it, and when I came to college I said, 'Coach, I'm a fullback.' My very first game, it was a scrimmage when I first got there. I go in late in the second half at right fullback, and things seemed to be like in slow motion. My very first game, I was, like, 'Wow, this is awesome.'"
There was so much room, so much space to operate, every time he got the ball. Of course, he was still very much a raw talent. He was pulled from the game after about 10 minutes and was told that the team had someone who could play fullback – he was needed up front as a scorer.
That produced 58 goals and 36 assists over his career, the former ranking second in program history and the latter tied for first.
Coaching followed, and as he progressed through the ranks he found that the best way for him to make an impact was at the collegiate level.
He took an assistant coaching position for Illinois State's women program and within his first season was recommended for the USCA men's job. Then-athletic director Randy Warrick gave him a call and invited him down to Aiken to check it out, and he couldn't say no.
There was some disappointment to leave the Illinois State job before he was there a full year, especially because it was also a brand-new program; but, ultimately, he had to make the best decision for himself – and that meant a head coaching position.
A two-time Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year, Ofoje also oversaw the genesis of the Pacers' women's team and coached both simultaneously for eight seasons before Sue Vodicka took over the women's program in 2005.
That's a significant adjustment, but probably not as much as moving from Nigeria to New England. He came to America with no winter clothes and felt cold – in late August. He had to buy his first winter coats and boots, and for the first time in his life he saw snow.
That made for an arduous adaptation, but he was determined, and his teammates and friends in college helped make the transition easier.
So, compared to that, coaching a men's team and women's team in the same season shouldn't be too difficult, right?
"I was coaching both of them. It was an experience," he said, and another big laugh followed. "I chuckle whenever I think about it. It was crazy. But we did it. The players, at the time, it was rough. Rough, rough, rough."
It turned out he had to develop a second personality in order to coach both teams effectively. The women got the brunt of his toughness the first couple of years as he was still learning how to coach them, and then suddenly the schedule worked out – the men would come in and practice first, so he could blow all of his steam, and then he'd be cooled off by the time the women came in to train.
"I try to stay away from it, because I have so many (stories)," he said. "The girls developed what they called 'Coach Ike-isms'. They made a T-shirt, actually. The back of it is all the Ike-isms, all the stuff I'd say off the cuff. ... I know one of the key things I did then is I'd tell them that life's tough. That became our mantra. 'What would Coach Ike say? Life's tough. Get yourself back up.' It was my tough love."
He found that his tough love could be a difficult sell, but he's also found as the years have gone by that his players – on both teams – were listening. That's what he finds to be the most rewarding facet of coaching.
"It's the student-athletes we bring in. I've been very lucky," he said. "… To me, just getting calls now from them or getting emails. Sometimes some of them will come in. Every now and again I get a wedding invitation, and when I go I get to see everybody that was in that class. For me, it's so rewarding just knowing that they've all done well and moved on and are doing good stuff."
It's still surreal for him to sit down at some function and hear his former players tell their stories. Those sometimes make him say, 'Wow,' because they're employing the same philosophies in life that they did as they worked together on the field. It doesn't always feel like the players are listening at the time, but it's especially fruitful to learn later on that they were paying attention.
Coaching adults is only part of the job for Ofoje, who discovered immediately that his interest in the profession skyrocketed when he started working kids' camps.
"I think it's just the innocence of the kids. Just watching them, knowing that their mind is just like an open book," he said. "They watch you, they listen to you. Even with my accent – I never had problems with the kids. It's usually with the adults.
"The enthusiasm – when you see them in the morning, some of them, their parents will be dragging them from the car, but once they get on the field it was, like, 'Wow.' That affected my coaching philosophy, just the way the kids see and approach the game. … That really, really, really made a big impact on me."
There's something, too, about watching their development from year to year, as they went through middle school and high school. Then came the addition of 4-year-olds to his camps, and he was hooked as he devised a way to introduce the game to such a young group.
That's why the soccer field is where he's at peace. He respects the game and internalizes his emotions, not showing too much on the sideline. He makes sure, though, to show it in private to his players.
"When they get to know that you've got to respect the soccer field," he said. "Once you get there, you need to lock the world out and just be. The two hours I spend there is like my most comfortable, my most calming period of the day."
That's what's made the last year and change difficult as COVID-19 has ravaged the sports calendar. The USCA Pacers haven't played since November 2019, as the pandemic shifted the fall schedule to the spring and more postponements have followed – USCA has had seven matches postponed, though the Pacers were a toble finally open the season Thursday.
The lesson, then, has become that his players need to re-frame how they view these setbacks.
"Whenever there's something that looks like disappointment, for me, it means there's an opportunity around the corner for me to take advantage of," he said. "There's a reason why – we haven't played since the season started, so maybe God is protecting us from something, or whatever it is. There's an opportunity we've got to take advantage of, and I preach that every day."
There, again, is where his passion for soccer is beyond obvious. And you don't just hear it in his voice.
You see it, too.